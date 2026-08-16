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Houses for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

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109 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Exclusive beachfront villa project in Ayia Napa. Nestled along the pristine shoreline, this …
$3,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury Living in the Heart of Ayia Napa – 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool & Roof Garden Nestled in…
$2,42M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Nestled in one of the most serene corners of Famagusta, this exclusive development is locate…
$743,693
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
3-Bedroom Villas This 3-bedroom villa redefines grandeur and exclusivity, offering additiona…
$3,78M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 232 m²
This villa is located in the centre of Ayia Napa, just a short walk from the monastery squar…
$1,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Seafront Luxury Living in Ayia Napa – Exclusive 4-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Retreat Experie…
$3,33M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a prime location at the heart of the touristic area of A…
$584,330
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
The villas are located on one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in Cyprus. Reside…
$6,67M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Rooftop Sea Views Nestled in a tranquil and …
$657,813
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Seaside Elegance – 3-Bedroom Villa between Ayia Napa & Cape Greco Set just 150 meters from t…
$3,40M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
The view from the villa is breath-taking. It’s in a very small distance to the location wher…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$7,32M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$702,264
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 192 m²
Located in the vibrant center of Ayia Napa, just a short walk from the historic square of th…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$699,980
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 418 m²
An exclusive luxury villa in Cape Greco, Ayia Napa.  Key Features 4 luxurious en-suite bedr…
$4,79M
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
A house in a complex in Agia Napa, Famagusta. The project consists of 7 luxury independent 4…
$658,402
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$725,102
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
The project is a unique, luxury seafront development of 4 five-bedroom villas, located in a …
$4,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$707,973
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$736,521
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
A unique project to build three ultra-luxury villas located on a sandy beach on the north si…
$3,77M
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
The project is located just moments from Nissi Beach in the heart of Ayia Napa. The developm…
$739,447
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
The project is located just moments from Nissi Beach in the heart of Ayia Napa. The developm…
$719,651
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 601 m²
An exclusive 3-bedroom waterfront residence on the prestigious residential island within Ayi…
$5,84M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3-bedroom detached villa in Elite Blu Hillside Residences, an exclusive development of 43 …
$734,320
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 234 m²
Located in one of the most picturesque coastal areas between Ayia Napa and Cape Greco, this …
$3,38M
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
The project is located just moments from Nissi Beach in the heart of Ayia Napa. The developm…
$855,895
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This exceptional detached villa in Ayia Napa presents a unique opportunity to purc…
$3,41M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 601 m²
For sale: 5-bedroom villa in the exclusive Pliades development, Ayia Thekla, just steps from…
$1,77M
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