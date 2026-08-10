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Houses for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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69
townhouses
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241 property total found
6 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Beautiful villa on a hill, with a large area overlooking the sea. House Ground floor 271 s…
$3,24M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Traditional stone house with 663 m² plot and development potential in Germasogeia, Limassol.…
$1,71M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Elegant 4-Bedroom Detached Villa with Private Pool in Agios Athanasios, Limassol …
$1,14M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. Nestled in a quiet c…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Stunning new residential project nestled in the peaceful and prestigious area of Agios Athan…
$560,721
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4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential development in the peaceful and upscale area of Ayios Atha…
$940,374
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7 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 797 m²
The property is located very near to the English school “THE GRAMMAR SCHOOL” with an amazing…
$3,19M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
An exceptional off-plan 5-bedroom luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot, offe…
$2,31M
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3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
For sale: Spacious resale house offering 182 m² of internal living space in the sought-after…
$702,916
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3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
A new residential development defined through affordable elegance, suburban rhythm and an i…
$685,632
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
villa located in the prestigious Paniotis area of Germasogeia, offering luxury living across…
$1,96M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Luxury villa in a quiet area of Agios Athanasios next to Foley's School, Limassol. Key Featu…
$3,06M
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3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3-Bedroom House – Modern Comfort with Functional Elegance This thoughtfully designed 3-bedro…
$714,945
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, there are also three bathrooms (shower in the master bedroom an…
$929,175
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Situated in a great hill of Ayios Athanasios, Sfalaggiotissa area, Limassol, with excellent …
$1,53M
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5 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 263 m²
For sale is a spacious detached house under construction with a total covered area of 263 sq…
$1,12M
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4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4-Bedroom House – Spacious Elegance for Modern Families The 4-bedroom house offers a larger,…
$758,259
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
New project is located in Agios Athanasios in Limassol. It only takes 5 minutes to reach sup…
$1,67M
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3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 607 m²
This contemporary 3-bedroom residence is located in the sought-after area of Agios Athanasio…
$997,647
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 4-Bedroom Apartment in Ayios Athanasios Hills This exceptional 4-bedroom apartment o…
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 307 m²
:ridge is a gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agio…
$2,02M
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6 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 362 m²
A new residential development defined through affordable elegance, suburban rhythm and an i…
$2,31M
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3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Resale Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3, Covered: 190 m2 Plot: 268 m2, Covered Veranda: 40 m2 For s…
$1,09M
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5 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
LUXURY VILLA in  Linopetra Area. Key Features 5 bedrooms 1 office room 2 sitting rooms 1 ki…
$1,40M
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4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
New project is located in Agios Athanasios area, Limassol. Key Features Reinforced concrete…
$947,127
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 611 m²
This exclusive 5-bedroom villa is located in the Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, one of t…
$2,44M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Discover this elegant and modern 3-bedroom detached house located in the prestigious area of…
$766,999
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3 bedroom townthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
3 bedroom townhouse for sale in Agios Athanasios Limassol. Energy Class A home in prime fami…
$554,035
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant 4-bedroom villa offers refined residential living in one of Limassol’s most des…
$894,442
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 396 m²
Elegant 4-Bedroom Residence in Agios Athanasios, Limassol Located on a quiet residential Av…
$2,29M
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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