Houses for sale in Konia, Cyprus

84 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 2
It is a brand-new villa development located in the highly sought-after residential area of K…
$651,042
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 2
It is a brand-new villa development located in the highly sought-after residential area of K…
$854,846
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
This moderns and luxurious villa is located at an attractive area in Konia,with panoramic vi…
$1,07M
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
This luxurious project consists of two magnificent houses, perfectly integrated into the pic…
$486,866
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Villas in an exclusive gated community situated around a green parkland, in a desirable subu…
$799,366
2 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Nestled in a rural setting, they provide tranquility and privacy, yet just a short drive fro…
$370,539
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Konia is a small village set on a hill, on the outskirts of the Paphos town. There are local…
$708,384
2 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
The area is located just 3km or 5 minutes away by car to the town centre of Paphos and the l…
$430,254
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
A prestigious project consisting of six luxurious villas nestled within the secluded residen…
$634,058
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Stunning three bedroom villa set in a serene residential area of Konia a traditional village…
$575,448
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
The project offers owners the best of both worlds. Its rural location ensures tranquillity a…
$554,681
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Stylish and elegant, this villas is a comfortable project situated in Konia area of Paphos w…
$583,107
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Ready brand new villa. Located in the Konia district, Paphos, on the top of the mountains fa…
$488,588
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Brand new luxurious project with 34 detached villas and 26 townhouses set in central green p…
$766,540
5 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
A luxurious and recently renovated home located in the exclusive neighborhood of Konia villa…
$1,84M
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
A fabulous three bedroom in  Konia village in the Pafos district. This area is a very popula…
$438,372
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Stylish and elegant, this villas is a comfortable project situated in Konia area of Paphos w…
$577,446
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Magnificent four bedroom villa set in Konia,a traditional village with an immense view, from…
$2,15M
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
An esteemed project comprising three opulent villas situated in the serene, upscale resident…
$642,995
5 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Spread across 310 sqm of internal areas, this villa provides ample space for comfortable liv…
$1,92M
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
This luxurious project consists of two magnificent houses, perfectly integrated into the pic…
$475,543
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
A fabulous three bedroom in  Konia village in the Pafos district. This area is a very popula…
$448,810
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Floor 3
Nestled in an elevated position in Konia, this brand new project consists of 8 villas offeri…
$2,14M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing Amara Homes, a prestigious project consisting of six luxurious villas nestled wi…
$578,574
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
A luxury development consisting of just 2 uniquely designed villas, located in Konia, one of…
$1,22M
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Stunning three bedroom villa set in a serene residential area of Konia a traditional village…
$554,009
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Modern four bedroom villa with elevator, located in the prestigious and tranquil quiet are o…
$760,025
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Stylish and elegant, this villas is a comfortable project situated in Konia area of Paphos w…
$520,833
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A two-storey house in Konia. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The house has a cove…
$380,013
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Fabulous brand new three bedroom villas located in a quiet residential street in Konia, a vi…
$623,036
Properties features in Konia, Cyprus

