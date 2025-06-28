Houses for sale in Trimithousa, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom house in Trimithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Unique project of eight luxury villas set in a quiet residential area of Tremithousa,a villa…
$1,11M
5 bedroom house in Trimithousa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
A well-built spacious house with a large plot of land in a picturesque area of Paphos is sui…
$742,372
3 bedroom house in Trimithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Unique project of eight luxury villas set in a quiet residential area of Tremithousa,a villa…
$1,11M
4 bedroom house in Trimithousa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
Unique luxury villa sets with panoramic sea views in a quiet residential area of Tremithousa…
$1,26M
3 bedroom house in Trimithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Unique project of eight luxury villas set in a quiet residential area of Tremithousa,a villa…
$1,13M
4 bedroom house in Trimithousa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Unique luxury villa sets with panoramic sea views in a quiet residential area of Tremithousa…
$1,37M
