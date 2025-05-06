Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

34 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
4-bedroom house in the village of Ypsonas. Ypsonas is a very attractive place to stay with a…
$646,021
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 3
ONE LINEAR COMPLEX OF 8 LUXURIOUS HOUSES. EACH HOUSE IS UNIQUE IN ITS OWN WAY. THEY ALL CONS…
$509,511
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Ypsonas, Limassol. Key Features Large plot 1,830 sq.m 1-en suit…
$1,03M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Luxurious 4-bedroom villa with a sea view situated in Ypsonas area of Limassol city. The hou…
$1,26M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$702,959
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 2
This is a unique project that combines architectural excellence, the beauty of nature, and t…
$566,123
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Located in a peaceful family neighborhood in Limassol, this exclusive project features two e…
$560,462
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Detached 4 bedroom villa for sale in Ypsonas area, Limassol. The villa has a swimming pool, …
$2,28M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 191 m²
Floor 3
Discover modern and spacious homes in the beautiful area of Ipsonas, Limassol. These stylish…
$769,928
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 289 m²
Luxury villas for sale in Ypsonas, Limassol. Surrounded by lush pine trees, just a 4-minute …
$637,925
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
For sale under construction a semi-detached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, …
$205,966
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Modern house with landscaped gardens in Ypsonas area. Cul de sac.Big plot of 1668 sq.metres.…
$1,63M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
For sale detached house with 4 bedrooms in the area of ​​Ypsonas, Limassol. On the 1st floo…
$621,603
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 2
This is a unique project that combines architectural excellence, the beauty of nature, and t…
$679,348
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$412,585
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
A two-storey house with a land area of 564 sq.m. The property consists of a living and a sit…
$535,544
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 2
Nestled at the foothills of the mountains near Ypsonas,the project offers two exclusive vill…
$570,652
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
This luxurious villa is in the suburbs of Limassol, on a very private and quiet road, neighb…
$3,37M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 3
Nestled at the foothills of the mountains near Ypsonas,the project offers two exclusive vill…
$701,993
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New project of five luxury and modern houses. The project is located in a luxury area of Lim…
$594,429
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
A semi-detached and detached houses in a tranquil and scenic environment. Each property is d…
$478,833
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
House for sale in the elite area of Limassol, Agios Silas. There is a roof garden, spacious …
$611,413
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$834,886
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$857,450
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$702,959
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
It's a 4 bedroom house with 2 guest bathrooms/toilets and 1 ensuite bathroom for the main be…
$645,380
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Brand New Impressive 4 Bedroom Detached House For Sale in Agios Sylas, Limassol with Roof Ga…
$498,188
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Spacious 3-bedroom house in Ypsonas, Limassol. Covered area 175 sq.m. + extension Plot size…
$837,224
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Luxury villas for sale in Ypsonas, Limassol. Surrounded by lush pine trees, just a 4-minute …
$518,571
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Ipsonas Area, Limassol District. The house has Covered area of 340 …
$2,71M
Leave a request
