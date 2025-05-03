Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lakatameia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lakatameia, Cyprus

villas
7
cottages
22
House Delete
Clear all
60 properties total found
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$300,296
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious three-bedroom mansion for sale in Polemidia - Limassol province,…
$490,445
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
$299,950
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This  house is located in Lakatamia area  near Strakka Taver with plenthora of anemities lik…
$544,911
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Modern property  in a quite residential  area of lakatamia close to all amenities. details:…
$599,402
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
For sale under construction a detached corner house of three bedrooms in Palodia - Limassol …
$323,406
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale  three bedroom resale detached house in Deryneia - Famagusta province. The house co…
$162,973
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in New Port area - Limassol provin…
$330,326
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale a new detached three bedroom house in Ipsoupoli - Limassol province, with 168 sq.m.…
$282,073
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Krasa - Larnaca district, …
$290,287
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$495,399
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Nestled in the heart of lakatamia near all amenities and services, this stunning property is…
$490,420
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A house on two levels in Lakatamia, Nicosia.The ground floor has an area of 154sqm and compr…
$282,295
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
A beautiful home for a modern family. The house is located in Lakatamia, a quiet and safe ne…
$374,428
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
3-bedroom detached house is available for Sale in Lakatamia. It consists of an open plan spa…
$684,023
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$327,824
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
This luxurious villa, located on the outskirts of Nicosia, offers easy access to the highway…
$642,995
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Episkopi - Limassol province, …
$284,077
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an exclusive three-storey house built on two plots, in the construction of which…
$732,315
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
New house for sale in the area of Anthoupolis, Nicosia. The latest modern building material…
$308,618
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Krasa - Larnaca district, …
$289,952
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$489,919
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$299,950
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 5 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Resale five bedroom detached house for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province, with 30…
$497,548
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
? Five-Bedroom Modern Home for SALE! ✨ Welcome to your beautiful home in Lakatamia, Agios N…
$430,480
Leave a request
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Two-storey semi-detached unfinished two-bedroom house with basement for sale, in a quiet and…
$166,164
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 550 m²
Villa is a two-floor building with a basement and swimming pool and it is constructed with e…
$19,54M
Leave a request
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Two bedroom semidetached resale house for sale in Liopetri - Famagusta province. The house c…
$138,562
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Custom-Designed Villa With Private Pool, Jacuzzi & High-End Features Spacious Layout…
$823,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Discover a beautifully designed project of two family homes located in the center of Lakatam…
$354,192
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go