Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kalavasos
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kalavasos, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
A 3-bedroom detached villa with private pool and big garden in Kalavasos for sale. This outs…
$457,725
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
The villa was built in 2006 and it is in very good condition. It is built on 3 floors on a 9…
$1,05M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
The project's architects, inspired by the traditional Cypriot design that prevails in the su…
$524,230
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
The project's architects, inspired by the traditional Cypriot design that prevails in the su…
$488,225
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
This outstanding resort consists of 16 three bedroom individual luxury Villas up to 186 squa…
$456,015
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
An incomplete house in Kalavasos.  The house has an internal area of 161 sq.m., 24 sq.m. of …
$245,710
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
The project's architects, inspired by the traditional Cypriot design that prevails in the su…
$506,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Set in Kalavasos, Larnaka, this property offers an authentic Cypriot living experience. With…
$504,588
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
The project's architects, inspired by the traditional Cypriot design that prevails in the su…
$509,556
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
This outstanding resort consists of 16 three bedroom individual luxury Villas up to 186 squa…
$486,156
Leave a request

Properties features in Kalavasos, Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go