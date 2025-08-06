Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Akrotiri village
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Akrotiri village, Cyprus

villas
15
House Delete
Clear all
81 property total found
2 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury building in prestigious Limassol location The luxury building offered for sale is a …
$703,148
Leave a request
3 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury oasis in the heart of Latchi, Cyprus In the picturesque landscape of Cyprus, in th…
$984,407
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent. For investment What you get: Villas in a large-scale residential complex in the …
$396,365
Leave a request
TekceTekce
6 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
6 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
370m2 villa in Ayios Athanasios in Cyprus The unique property in the heart of Ayios Athanas…
$1,62M
Leave a request
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
An unusual villa in Northern Cyprus in picturesque Karaolanol The property in the heart of …
$516,754
Leave a request
House in Akrotiri, Cyprus
House
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Area 238 m²
This is a traditional property in Nicosia City Center. The ground floor consists of an entr…
$408,683
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Villas with spacious 4+1 layouts in Northern Cyprus. On construction: When b…
$495,178
Leave a request
5 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
5 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Modern villa in the prestigious Bellapais district, Northern Cyprus Property for sale locat…
$1,03M
Leave a request
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
263m2 villa in Latchi Cyprus A unique villa located in the picturesque Latchi area of Cypru…
$2,11M
Leave a request
3 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Luxury villa with garden in the heart of Essentepe, Northern Cyprus It invites you to meet …
$452,160
Leave a request
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Luxury villa by the sea in Iskele, Northern Cyprus An extraordinary opportunity to purchase…
$334,598
Leave a request
5 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
5 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Modernist Villa for sale by the sea - Northern Cyprus The discovery of architecture in the …
$923,697
Leave a request
2 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment house 90m2 in Polis Cyprus Exceptional investment opportunity in picturesque Cypr…
$194,718
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: Villas with spacious 4+1 layouts in Northern Cyprus. On construction: Constr…
$625,371
Leave a request
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive villa with sea view in Kouklia, Cyprus At the heart of the picturesque Kouklia re…
$3,56M
Leave a request
2 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment house 106m2 in Polis Cyprus offers luxury among nature The search for unique prop…
$170,919
Leave a request
5 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
5 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Charming villa in the heart of Otuken in Northern Cyprus The discovery of harmonious life i…
$594,267
Leave a request
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
285m2 villa in Latchi Cyprus with a charmed elegance Exceptional offer on the real estate m…
$2,58M
Leave a request
6 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
6 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Luxury villa in picturesque Chatalkoy in Northern Cyprus The property located on the first …
$838,433
Leave a request
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
240m2 villa in Geroskipou Cyprus An exclusive villa in a quiet area of Geroskipou, offering…
$773,463
Leave a request
3 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
186m2 villa in Latchi Cyprus Exclusive villa in picturesque Latchi, Cyprus offers a unique …
$921,665
Leave a request
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Villas in Lapta, Northern Cyprus – a unique combination of luxury and nature On the picture…
$452,160
Leave a request
6 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
6 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Unique villa in prestigious location in Konia, Cyprus Special offer for lovers of space and…
$968,181
Leave a request
2 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment house 95m2 in the heart of Paphos The offer of house sales in the picturesque tow…
$178,491
Leave a request
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
3+1 villa in the heart of Tatlis in Northern Cyprus On the banks of the picturesque coast o…
$1,25M
Leave a request
2 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment house 91.40m2 in Polis, Cyprus - Your new site on the ground It invites you to di…
$205,536
Leave a request
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive villa with private swimming pool in the picturesque scenery of Paphos For sale a …
$6,14M
Leave a request
5 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
5 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
GOESTE Real Estate Agency is pleased to present you a villa for sale with a beautiful view o…
$351
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Floor 1/9
What you get: Villa with panoramic views, in a gated complex 700 meters from the sea. On c…
$629,822
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. For investment What you get: Luxury villas near the sea in North Cyprus. On con…
$1,08M
Leave a request

Properties features in Akrotiri village, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go