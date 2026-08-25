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Houses for sale in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

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49 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$504 647
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Modern Comfort Surrounded by Nature Near Limassol General Description This…
$519 694
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Three-Bedroom Villa with Expansive Layout, Sea Views, and Optional Pool in Moni, Limassol T…
$549 788
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Welcome to an exclusive new development located in the serene village of Moni, Limassol. Off…
$407 009
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4 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
The village and valley of Moni, one of the most prestigious suburbs of Limassol, enjoys the …
$404 160
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$891 235
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$590 298
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$567 149
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$503 490
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
This attractive 3-bedroom villa is located in the peaceful residential area of Moni, Limasso…
$868 086
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$549 788
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Beautiful 3-bedroom house located near Monte Caputo, offering comfort and modern efficiency.…
$671 320
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2
This 2-bedroom house offers an ideal combination of modern design, functional layout, and su…
$381 958
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4-bedroom House This beautiful home offers four spacious bedrooms, three modern bathrooms, a…
$596 086
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Three-Bedroom Villa with Expansive Layout, Sea Views, and Optional Pool in Moni, Limassol T…
$557 890
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Total area of the house - 340 sqm: -40sqm is the garage -300 sqm living space the outside p…
$1,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Modern detached villa situated in a small and exclusive project. Within a five minute drive …
$361 617
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$515 064
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$523 166
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Limassol The 2-bedroom apartment offers an ideal combination of modern…
$405 107
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Floor 2
A project in Limassol. Excellent layout, kitchen with a spacious dining area. High-efficienc…
$544 000
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$578 724
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
A spacious house with a modern design and cozy atmosphere, perfect for comfortable living. T…
$694 469
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Modern Comfort Surrounded by Nature Near Limassol General Description This…
$638 911
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Modern Comfort Surrounded by Nature Near Limassol General Description This…
$496 545
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$508 119
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Nestled in the tranquil village of Monagroulli, this beautifully designed detached villa off…
$694 815
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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2 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Two-Bedroom Villa with Sea Views and Elegant Outdoor Living in Moni, Limassol This beautifu…
$412 051
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$995 405
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
The project combines excellent practices in quality design and construction, with high-end t…
$554 794
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

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