Houses for sale in koinoteta mones lemesou, Cyprus

6 properties total found
3 room house in Moni, Cyprus
3 room house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
The project consists of 14 separate two-storey villas. Each villa boasts its own garden, pri…
€398,000
Villa 3 room villa in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
€425,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Moni, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Moni, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room wi…
€900,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€780,000

Properties features in koinoteta mones lemesou, Cyprus

Mir