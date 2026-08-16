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Houses for sale in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

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Chloraka
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242 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Four bedroom luxury bungalow located in lower Chloraka walking distance to the beach.  In qu…
$1,53M
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4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
This amazing project consist of 5 villas and is set in in the coastal area of Chlorakas (Paf…
$2,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
The ultra-modern project is an address that will take your breath away the moment you enter.…
$1,66M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Chloraka, Cyprus
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Contemporary One-Bedroom Semi-Detached townhouse for Refined Coastal Living in Paphos Disco…
$524,512
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views – Chloraka, Paphos This 3-bedroom villa com…
$641,990
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
For sale is a stunning detached villa completed in 2024, offering a modern design and comfor…
$920,953
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 BEDROOM HOUSE – MODERN COASTAL LIVING WITH PRIVATE POOL This beautifully designed 3-bedroo…
$751,880
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 357 m²
The collection of these luxury private residences is situated at an exceptional town locatio…
$2,24M
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5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 263 m²
This luxurious bespoke villa is situated just 300 meters from the sea shore in a highly soug…
$1,58M
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2 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Nestled in the picturesque village of Chloraka, just minutes from the vibrant heart of Papho…
$211,534
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
This exclusive development is situated in an affluent neighborhood, in the most prestigious …
$920,953
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3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
This modern 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa located in the sought-after area of Chloraka offers …
$869,642
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4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Ideally situated in the vibrant area of Lower Chloraka, Villa offers an exclusive opportunit…
$980,709
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
The ultra-modern project is a location that will take your breath away the moment you enter.…
$1,55M
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9 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
9 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Seafront villa consisting of 3 floors, 9 bedrooms.  In a spectacular location directly overl…
$2,12M
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3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Three-bedroom villa with spacious plot located in Chloraka.  Three bedroom  Storage  Big pl…
$1,53M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Villa with Sea View – Chloraka, Paphos This brand-new villa offers a…
$902,256
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 423 m²
Luce Lume Villas — Modern Luxury on the Mediterranean Coast of Cyprus Luce Lume Villas de…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This charming detached villa offers the perfect combination of coziness and style,…
$676,118
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4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
4-Bedroom Villa Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa is set…
$983,227
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This is a 300m2 property located in Melanos, 5 minutes drive from the center of the city. It…
$973,883
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 731 m²
Luce Lume Villas is a prestigious property in the prime location of Paphos, Cyprus. With its…
$3,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom seaside villa in Chloraka, Paphos offers a perfect blend of modern Me…
$1,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa in Chloraka is fully move-in ready and perfectly combines luxury …
$997,569
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5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
This luxurious bespoke villa is situated just 300 meters from the sea shore in a highly soug…
$1,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern detached villa, currently under construction, located in the prestigious area of ​​…
$1,11M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
For sale: Spacious seven-bedroom villa located in the peaceful area of Chlorakas. This impre…
$2,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 4
This fabulous project is located on a gentle hillside in Chloraka, overlooking the sea, on t…
$2,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 290 m²
Dahlia Charm — A Serene Retreat in Paphos, Cyprus Dahlia Charm offers a serene escape whe…
$2,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered for sale is this beautiful detached villa, designed to meet modern living standards.…
$1,40M
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Property types in Koinoteta Chloraka

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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