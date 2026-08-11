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Houses for sale in Dali, Cyprus

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cottages
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11 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale — 3 bedroom modern residence in Carolina Park, Latsia. This newly built home featu…
$407,900
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dali, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 423 m²
Chara Homes 32 — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa in Dali, Nicosia Chara Homes 32 is a modern…
$495,000
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5 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
The house is situated in "Carolina Park" area, near the Laiki Sporting Club, in a new and de…
$823,964
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4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Two-storey detached house with a basement in Dali. The house has a covered area of 249 sq.m.…
$474,543
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4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
"House 114" located in Dali, Nicosia, stands out as a prestigious 3-bedroom residence for sa…
$355,409
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Four-bedroom detached house built in 2000 completely renovated. It is built on 620sq.m. plot…
$767,302
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5 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 850 m²
Luxury 5 bedroom villa in Dali, Nicosia. The asset is 7 years old and has 5 bedrooms, 3 toil…
$1,30M
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Cottage 4 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$792,638
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3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distri…
$265,262
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3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale resale detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca district, with 180 s…
$240,237
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Cottage 4 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Resale four bedroom detached house for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol province, with 280 sq.m.…
$800,790
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Properties features in Dali, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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