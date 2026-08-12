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Houses for sale in Paramytha, Cyprus

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15 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
An exceptional nice three bedroom detached villa in Paramytha village in Limassol.It consist…
$705,990
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6 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 380 m²
Nice 2 floors building, with two separate houses, a ground floor and an upper level house, l…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paramytha, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
A modern villa located in a newly developed residential complex in the Paramytha area of Lim…
$445,501
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
A unique boutique complex in the heart of Paramytha, Cyprus. The project consists of 6 luxur…
$445,241
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Paramytha, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Private Family Retreat Surrounded by Nature This is the ideal retreat for a family seeking …
$4,59M
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3 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
A new project located in Paramytha area, Limassol. The project located in a quiet – relaxing…
$497,045
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3 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Detached very well maintained villa in a spacious squared plot of 564 square meters in a fam…
$756,006
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3 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
A new project located in Paramytha area, Limassol. The project located in a quiet – relaxing…
$479,502
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3 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
A new project located in Paramytha area, Limassol. The project located in a quiet – relaxing…
$485,350
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3 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
A new project located in Paramytha area, Limassol. The project located in a quiet – relaxing…
$479,502
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Located in a boutique residential development in Paramytha, this stylish three-bedroom detac…
$449,214
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paramytha, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
A modern villa located in a newly developed residential complex in the Paramytha area of Lim…
$439,481
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
A new project located in Paramytha area, Limassol. The project located in a quiet – relaxing…
$485,350
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paramytha, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Villa – Paramytha, Limassol Stylish contemporary 3-bedroom villa located i…
$569,526
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paramytha, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Villa – Paramytha, Limassol Stylish contemporary 3-bedroom villa located i…
$621,033
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

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