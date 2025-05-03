Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Cyprus

Limassol
13
Paphos Municipality
186
Nicosia
10
Larnaca
41
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
575 properties total found
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol provinc…
$338,332
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
A cozy family house in a lovely and quiet neighborhood in Maroni village for sale! The prope…
$381,438
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
$323,406
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$440,935
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
$722,717
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
A beautiful Three bedroom detached house in Lakatamia-Anthoupoli area. This luxury property …
$654,180
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$365,361
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Step into your ideal residence nestled within a peaceful neighborhood adjacent to Pedieos Ri…
$708,384
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Nestled in a remarkable panoramic location, the villa boasts awe-inspiring sea vistas in one…
$1,74M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, w…
$348,283
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$229,226
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
A stunning villa in pristine condition located at the peak of Kalopanayiotis Village, featur…
$708,384
Leave a request
House in Pomos, Cyprus
House
Pomos, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
A Contemporary and spacious property, this villa includes a variety of designer and high-end…
$1,74M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 500 m²
Stretching in a beautiful natural landscape is the village of Sia of the Nicosia District. A…
$1,31M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale a detached house of three bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, wit…
$268,676
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
The House is located in Agios Andreas close to city center and all amenities. The property w…
$775,037
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
This magnificent six-bedroom home is situated on Paphos' west coast, which has one of Cyprus…
$4,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$369,939
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Through the grand entrance of this property, one enters the living area. Elegant in its deco…
$975,726
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
This property has immediate access to the new Nicosia Limassol motorway, for easy journeys t…
$632,097
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the sea, in the heart of Lima…
$1,47M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
This luxurious villa, located on the outskirts of Nicosia, offers easy access to the highway…
$642,995
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$307,147
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, w…
$338,332
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Presenting an extraordinary residence that defines opulence and modern living. This lavish h…
$735,630
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
For sale a four-bedroom detached house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 153 sq.m. cover…
$274,155
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$413,909
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$350,942
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
? Discover the epitome of luxury living! This stunning four-bedroom detached residence is no…
$762,875
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 443 m²
Beautiful Sea Front Villa with  7 bedrooms and 443 sq.m of covered area situated on a beauti…
$5,23M
Leave a request

Property types in Cyprus

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go