Houses for sale in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

3 room house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 room house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
The villas are located in the Mutagiaka district, a prestigious residential area of Limassol…
€680,000
5 room house in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 room house
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
For sale 3rd storey house in a quiet location of the tourist area of Limassol (Mutayaka). 80…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€430,000
4 room house with parking, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Hestia - the complex is located in the prestigious area of Colombia, in the very center of L…
€1,71M
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
The villas are located in the Mutagiaka area, a prestigious residential area of Limassol. Th…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
A lovely villa situated in a quite residential area with only a 2 minuts drive to the Four s…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€540,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 532 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€525,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 766 m²
Number of floors 1
6-bedroom villa. Advantage: Located on the hill. It has beautiful sea and city view, surroun…
€2,70M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 711 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: Moutagiaka - Limassol6-bedroom villa. Advantage: Located on the hill. It has beaut…
€2,80M

