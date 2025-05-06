Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Aglangia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Aglangia, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 355 m²
The villa was erected in a 697m² plot around 1985 and consist of basement, ground floor and …
$1,16M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A house in Plati Aglantjias. This three-story house is situated in a dead end road, in a ver…
$955,460
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Two houses in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The house on the ground floor has an area of 183sqm and com…
$491,252
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
This project is our ambitious residential development of 22 private houses that are located …
$401,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Contemporary House in Aglantzia, Nicosia. This property is situated in a great neighborhood …
$646,021
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
An astonishing 5 bedroom Villa located in Aglantzia area, Nicosia. This huge Villa except fo…
$1,03M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Independent 4-bedroom house of 1993 with 200sq.m. covered areas in 560sq.m. plot. It has an …
$434,300
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A 3-bedroom detached house is available for sale in Aglantzia It consists of an open-plan li…
$453,844
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
An ιndependent furnished 5 bedroom house in Platy Aglantzias, built in 2000, it has 350sq.m.…
$1,63M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
This project is our ambitious residential development of 22 private houses that are located …
$1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
A gorgeous detached three-bedroom house in Aglantzia. The house consists of two internal flo…
$899,796
Leave a request

Properties features in Aglangia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go