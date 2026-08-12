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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
386
Larnaca
70
Peyia
519
Ayia Napa
109
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65 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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3 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover refined Mediterranean living with this prestigious 3+1 bedroom luxury villa set wit…
$2,13M
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5 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
For sale is a stunning detached house situated in the peaceful village of Armou. This spacio…
$865,839
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Kokkinos Villas Set in a peaceful location just 5 minutes by car from the sandy shores of…
$543,338
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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3 bedroom house in Pano Platres, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Platres, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Platres has been a wonderfully popular mountain resort since the British began enjoying the …
$653,367
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
This outstanding property has been built to very high specifications and offers privacy, sea…
$6,88M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting a stunning off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse within the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,61M
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5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 211 m²
Historic Stone Residence with Multi-Unit Living I 5 Bedrooms | 5 Bathrooms | Licensed Income…
$1,52M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For Sale: A Cozy 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow in Kallepia Village Nestled in the pic…
$195,827
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Moniatis, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 905 m²
Luxury 6 bedroom villa for sale in Moniatis, Limassol, set on 3,861 m² of landscaped land wi…
$4,62M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting a stunning off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse within the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,61M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale: This charming resale bungalow offers comfortable living in the heart of Tala. With…
$377,962
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4 bedroom house in Pano Platres, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Platres, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Platres has been a wonderfully popular mountain resort since the British began enjoying the …
$811,235
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
For sale is a modern and spacious house, located on a serene spot embraced by nature, a few …
$2,63M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the exclusive Berengaria Hotel Development, lo…
$3,01M
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3 bedroom house in Pano Platres, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Platres, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Platres has been a wonderfully popular mountain resort since the British began enjoying the …
$653,367
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to own a contemporary 2-bedroom townhouse nestled in the heart…
$2,61M
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6 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
A luxury villa located in Agia Fyla, one of the finest areas of Limassol with mountain and …
$1,54M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Development, …
$2,56M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Presenting an exclusive off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel dev…
$2,57M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan duplex located in the peaceful area of Prodromos. This prope…
$4,83M
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6 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$892,218
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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4 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
This beautiful 4-bedroom house located in the tranquil and elevated village of Souni, Limass…
$801,430
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan duplex located in the peaceful area of Prodromos. This prope…
$4,83M
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2 bedroom house in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover peaceful village living in this charming two-bedroom detached home, ideally located…
$289,826
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready to move in. Overlooking Akamas & Latchi bay and above a plain ensures your view…
$1,37M
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Property types in Cyprus

villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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