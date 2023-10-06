Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Cyprus

439 properties total found
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 082 m²
Floor 18/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€16,00M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
€1,19M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€940,000
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Welcome to the beautiful Cyprus - an island with impeccable beaches, amazing culture and cli…
€426,686
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in AK, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
AK, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€799,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€1,85M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 662 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€2,35M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€1,40M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€1,06M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€610,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€650,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€420,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€3,40M
6 room house with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
€575,000
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€520,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 880 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€2,30M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€410,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€680,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 322 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€610,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€2,15M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,45M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€11,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,50M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
€900,000

