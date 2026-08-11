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Residential properties for sale in el Campello, Spain

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apartments
48
houses
48
96 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Located in the prestigious Viride residential complex in PAU 5, Alicante, this house offers …
$575,042
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$368,053
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Discover a new home in El Campello. We are presenting a new project in one of the most desir…
$1,14M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
We present to your attention the newest building in one of the most desirable areas of the C…
$1,04M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$624,155
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$613,845
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Discover this charming apartment in El Campello, built in 2006 and in excellent condition, r…
$483,774
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Muchavista, El Campello Exclusive Coastal Li…
$488,302
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Discover this fantastic apartment, perfect for enjoying a true Mediterranean lifestyle all y…
$1,13M
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Imagine waking up, opening a window, and the sea filling every part of your day. You don’t j…
$329,299
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 4
We present a new modern villa on the first line of the sea in the city of El Campello. For s…
$2,05M
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Apartment on the first floor with an elevator, located on the seafront in the prestigious re…
$489,603
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
In an exceptional location next to Muchavista beach in El Campeio is an elegant building wit…
$618,376
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4 bedroom Mansion in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom Mansion
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
❗️❗️❗️ ❗️❗️❗️➡️ + 60 кв. ➡️🏚💶 Стои▶️ ➖➖яотариус
$637,675
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
This apartment, located in a private residential complex in El Campello, offers 2 bedrooms w…
$348,551
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4 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
We offer for sale an exclusive chalet of modern style with spacious rooms and functional lay…
$895,778
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4 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
When you think you can be closer to heaven, this duplex appears so that you do not dream of …
$725,549
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
In an exceptional location next to the beach of Muchavista in El Campello is an elegant mode…
$531,687
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In an exceptional location next to the beach of Muchavista in El Campello is an elegant hous…
$722,401
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Villa 8 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
The property has more than 350 m2 of built-up area and 1400 m2 of fenced territory. The hous…
$2,58M
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Located in an exceptional location next to Muchavista Beach in El Campello, this elegant com…
$693,505
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$481,897
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
In an exceptional location at Muchavista Beach in El Campejo stands an elegant building with…
$462,337
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House in el Campello, Spain
House
el Campello, Spain
Area 90 m²
Unique opportunity in front line of the beach of El Campello, in Alicante also known as the …
$768,624
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment in Campello, unique opportunity with sea views. Located in an exceptional position…
$484,317
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$688,425
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
$1,21M
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4 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
In Cala d’Or (El Campello, Alicante) begins an exclusive project, limited to 14 residential …
$1,11M
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Discover a new home in El Campello. We present you a new construction in one of the most des…
$809,090
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsBuilt area: 265 m2Useful area: 241 m2Plot size: 800 m2Private pool: 3…
$1,22M
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