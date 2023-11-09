Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in el Campello, Spain

apartments
21
houses
57
78 properties total found
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 225 m²
Array
€812,169
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Array
€833,413
7 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
7 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 450 m²
Avantgarde design quality and sustainability come together in this exclusive independent lu…
€1,33M
2 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Cozy apartment with avantgarde design and high quality 300 meters from Playa Muchavista bra…
€249,038
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH Located in El Campello 600 m from Lamerador beach Excellent…
€874,072
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€655,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€534,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 470 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€895,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 485 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€800,000
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in el Campello, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
el Campello, Spain
Area 96 m²
Housing for sale in reference urbanization, it has a dining room, terrace, two bedrooms, two…
€245,000
8 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
8 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 735 m²
Magnificent villa in Coveta Fumá, El Campello, Costa Blanca This house is distributed over 3…
€1,80M
5 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a chic villa of 350 square meters. on the first coastline, located in a quiet ur…
€1,75M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 510 m²
€1,20M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for rent, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for sale, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three double…
€549,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular farm with 5,138 square meters of plot and 687 s…
€1,30M
Chalet with terrace, with garden, with dish washer in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garden, with dish washer
el Campello, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular estate to spend your holidays. They are two ind…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Just 600 meters from L'Amerador Bay in El Campelo, on the Costa Blanca, is the L'Amerador re…
€859,900
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Villa for sale in El Campelo in the Venta Lanuza area. The total area of 265.00 m2, the plot…
€899,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in el Campello, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
el Campello, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The ability of an investor!The studio on the first line of Playa Muchavista is completely re…
€175,000
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Apartment building with sea views and a few meters from Muchavista Beach.Very spacious and b…
€467,000
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 2
Now you can live or enjoy your vacation in a quiet place, a few meters from the beach, in a …
€194,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
€307,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€339,900
5 room house with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
€310,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
€1,31M
