Residential properties for sale in el Campello, Spain

78 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
3
225 m²
Array
€812,169
Recommend
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
3
220 m²
Array
€833,413
Recommend
7 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
7
450 m²
Avantgarde design quality and sustainability come together in this exclusive independent lu…
€1,33M
Recommend
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2
64 m²
Cozy apartment with avantgarde design and high quality 300 meters from Playa Muchavista bra…
€249,038
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Campello, Spain
3
220 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH Located in El Campello 600 m from Lamerador beach Excellent…
€874,072
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€534,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
4
3
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
2
2
189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
470 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€895,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
485 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€800,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
el Campello, Spain
96 m²
Housing for sale in reference urbanization, it has a dining room, terrace, two bedrooms, two…
€245,000
Recommend
8 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
8
8
735 m²
Magnificent villa in Coveta Fumá, El Campello, Costa Blanca This house is distributed over 3…
€1,80M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
7
6
356 m²
2
Introducing a chic villa of 350 square meters. on the first coastline, located in a quiet ur…
€1,75M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
510 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for rent, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for sale, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
1 995 m²
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three double…
€549,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular farm with 5,138 square meters of plot and 687 s…
€1,30M
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garden, with dish washer
el Campello, Spain
336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular estate to spend your holidays. They are two ind…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
2
130 m²
Just 600 meters from L'Amerador Bay in El Campelo, on the Costa Blanca, is the L'Amerador re…
€859,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
265 m²
Villa for sale in El Campelo in the Venta Lanuza area. The total area of 265.00 m2, the plot…
€899,000
Recommend
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
el Campello, Spain
1
48 m²
The ability of an investor!The studio on the first line of Playa Muchavista is completely re…
€175,000
Recommend
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
6
3
290 m²
Apartment building with sea views and a few meters from Muchavista Beach.Very spacious and b…
€467,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
3
2
114 m²
2
Now you can live or enjoy your vacation in a quiet place, a few meters from the beach, in a …
€194,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
3
115 m²
€307,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
2
90 m²
€339,900
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
5
240 m²
€310,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
7
7
450 m²
€1,31M
Recommend
