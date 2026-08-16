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Residential properties for sale in Pucol, Spain

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houses
3
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pucol, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pucol, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Puçol в районе PUÇOL, располагается на 1 этаже. Общая площадь 93…
$249,571
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Cosy villa in a prestigious residential complex Los Monasterios, near the suburbs of Valenci…
$529,912
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
luxury villa in an exclusive design, located in a residential area Monasteries, known for it…
$1,70M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pucol, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pucol, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
(RU) Продаётся пентхаус в Puçol в районе Casco Antiguo, располагается на 3 этаже. Общая площ…
$237,963
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 554 m²
The town is placed in urbanización of the monasteries just on having entered and close to th…
$1,05M
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