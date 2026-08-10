Residential properties for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

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Residential properties for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

;
Alicante
513
Mutxamel
251
el Campello
96
Sant Joan dAlacant
58
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948 properties total found
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 304 m²
We present a truly unique and special CASA in the centre of Muchamiel, located next to the m…
$676,168
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1 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Alicante (Alacant), these exclusive lofts offer a unique oppo…
$334,294
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1 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Newly built residential development in Alicante, with open views of the city. The h…
$207,675
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this residential complex of…
$379,397
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New Residential Development in Alicante with Unobstructed Views This development em…
$336,139
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This exclusive residential complex has been designed to provide comfort, security and well-b…
$542,090
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3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover charming spaces in a unique setting. A walk through this residential complex resemb…
$367,558
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3 bedroom house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Property in Bonalba Green Discover cozy spaces in a unique environment. A walk through this …
$635,713
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Discover Estela, an exclusive residential complex from AEDAS Homes, offering apartments with…
$336,928
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover an exclusive new development in Alicante with modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments …
$300,519
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$963,804
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Hotel room in 3 * hotel in AlicanteTo the sea - 1.7 km | To the airport - 12 km | City centr…
$157,216
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$682,978
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses offers …
$761,070
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
An exclusive private urbanization where luxury and elegance come together in the form of dre…
$748,386
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3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
New apartments in an exclusive residential area near Alicante. Discover a new housing format…
$365,535
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4 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
In the heart of San Blas Pau, Alicante, is this exclusive residential complex. Its privilege…
$507,415
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3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
New residential apartments in an exclusive gated complex near Alicante. Discover a new forma…
$365,535
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Eco-Friendly Apartments with Pool in Alicante Set in a dynamic and well-conn…
$363,455
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
New residential complex in Alicante with open viewsNewly built homes in a privileged locatio…
$336,893
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
We present you an attractive residential option in San Blas Pau, Alicante. Located in an are…
$306,876
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 247 m²
Description of object: Imagine a home where you wake up every day with views of the sea and …
$631,377
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$368,053
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Bright apartment of 125 m2 is located in the residential complex Urbanización Mistral, El Ca…
$402,174
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3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Property properties in Bonalba Green Discover cozy spaces in a unique environment. A walk th…
$365,535
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 6/8
Brilliant inviting middle floor apartment with storage room and garage space, located in a h…
$487,265
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex in Alicante, Spain
Duplex
Alicante, Spain
Area 212 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive duplex for sale with sea views on Den…
$895,642
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3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Exclusive residential life in San Juan. Discover this exclusive promotion of 8 independent v…
$866,882
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses offers …
$657,288
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Property types in lAlacanti

apartments
houses

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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