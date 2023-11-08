Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
389
el Campello
78
Sant Joan d Alacant
33
Mutxamel
30
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
7
558 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/2
€369,000
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 108 m²
€285,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
4-Bedroom Detached Villa with Private Pool Close to Airport and Beach in San Juan Alicante T…
€925,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€361,000
Apartment with balcony, with terrace, with closet in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with terrace, with closet
Alicante, Spain
Area 95 m²
€148,000
Apartment with elevator, with closet, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 86 m²
€249,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
€188,000
Apartment with elevator, with garage, with closet in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with garage, with closet
Alicante, Spain
Area 171 m²
€320,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
€370,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet
Alicante, Spain
Area 148 m²
€265,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 168 m²
€269,000
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 116 m²
€255,000
Apartment with elevator, with garage, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 150 m²
€299,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxe and Spacious Villas with 5 Bedrooms Close to San Juan Beach in Alicante The villas are …
€1,33M
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 71 m²
€359,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 162 m²
€279,900
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Xixona Jijona, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Xixona Jijona, Spain
Area 424 m²
€350,000
Apartment with balcony, with garage, with closet in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with garage, with closet
Alicante, Spain
Area 160 m²
€255,000
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 159 m²
€220,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
€510,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
€1,13M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
€1,50M
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 132 m²
€279,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 92 m²
€419,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet
Alicante, Spain
Area 102 m²
€286,500
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 100 m²
€1,000
Villa 4 room villa in Aiguees, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aiguees, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
€570,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€750,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,25M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
€185,000

Property types in l Alacanti

apartments
houses

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
