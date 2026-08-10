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Residential properties for sale in Gandia, Spain

;
apartments
6
houses
7
13 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$39,632
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2 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$34,678
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2 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$44,586
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
$319,595
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 751 m²
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
$948,917
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
$92,180
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
$422,946
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3 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$34,678
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Spacious villa with panoramic mountain views, 5 minutes from the city center of Gandía. Larg…
$274,954
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3 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartm…
$32,696
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3 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
This apartment is sold in the heart of Gand & # 237; a and in a building with a good neighbo…
$43,402
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4 bedroom house in Gandia, Spain
4 bedroom house
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Gandia в районе Marxuquera. Общая площадь 220.00 м2, участок 500 м2, со…
$359,846
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Magnificent villa 330 m2. Located between orange and mountains. To live in full nature, Magn…
$469,922
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