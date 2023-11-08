Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gandia, Spain

apartments
9
houses
5
14 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garage in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garage
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€278,000
2 room apartment with parking, with garage, with garden in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with garage, with garden
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€172,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Gandia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€346,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
€395,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
€172,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
€278,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
€395,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
€166,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
€176,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 751 m²
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
€875,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
€85,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
€294,700
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
€588,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
€390,000
