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Residential properties for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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apartments
2440
houses
951
3 391 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The charming bungalow, located in the quiet and beautiful area of La Velleta in Torrevieja, …
$439,560
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Located in the charming city of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers carefu…
$352,805
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this charming bungalow located in the prestigious Los Frutales area of Torrevieja. …
$313,907
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Looking for a house by the sea with resort amenities? This is your chance to become a homeow…
$426,836
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$416,426
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$445,344
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers an att…
$416,426
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Discover this magnificent apartment located in the sought-after area of Asekion, in the vibr…
$276,977
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Lagoons Village by TM is located in a magnificent natural setting, between Lagunas de La Mat…
$396,905
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
In the heart of the vibrant National Park in Torrevieja, this cozy apartment offers a unique…
$171,082
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive complex offers carefully selected…
$404,858
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Lagoons Village by TM is located in a magnificent natural setting, between Lagunas de La Mat…
$443,056
Leave a request
Penthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
New Build Studios and Apartments in Central Torrevieja Near the BeachExclusive New Build Hom…
$163,100
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$260,077
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this fantastic 3-bedroom townhouse set in a quiet gated residential complex with a …
$283,401
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Discover a corner of luxury with magnificent sea views, located in an exclusive residential …
$380,460
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a thor…
$416,426
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers carefu…
$427,993
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$206,906
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Exclusive Atik apartment on the corner in Punta Prime (Rocio del Mar), just 200 meters from …
$283,401
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Located in the charming city of Torrevieja, this exclusive complex offers a carefully select…
$352,805
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
New Build Studios and Apartments in Central Torrevieja Near the BeachExclusive New Build Hom…
$185,078
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
We present you a cozy apartment in the heart of Torrevieja, located in the boiling life of t…
$202,313
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers carefu…
$387,507
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260814142709Apartment for sale from a bank fund in the central part of Torrevieja, Al…
$51,232
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers carefu…
$404,858
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The charming apartment on the beach of Torrevieja combines the tranquility of the residentia…
$147,572
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We present to your attention an attractive apartment located in the popular area of Playa de…
$171,956
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Torrevieja is a municipality in the province of Alicante. Approximately 40% of its population consists of expats from over 100 countries, primarily Northern Europe. Therefore, the main market in Torrevieja is real estate sales to foreigners.

Features of Buying Real Estate in Torrevieja

In 2025, the Torrevieja real estate market is expected to grow by 13% year-on-year. New housing is being built relatively little, meaning the resale market accounts for up to 85% of all transactions.

Features of real estate in Torrevieja:

  • High rental yield. Short-term rentals are €900/month for 80 m² during the season (June–September, 80% occupancy).
  • Limited supply of new properties. In 2025, permits were issued for only 500 new housing units, and where supply is low, prices will rise rapidly.
  • Market liquidity. Average sales period is 3 months.

Real Estate Prices in Torrevieja

In 2025, real estate for sale in Torrevieja range from €1,500/m² in the center to €2,990/m² in prime locations. However, the overall average remains at €2,502/m². New builds are also available, but they tend to be 15–25% more expensive. However, this difference is offset by lower utility bills in new builds with high energy efficiency ratings.

Average cost of property for sale in Torrevieja:

Type of housing

Area (m²)

Average price (€)
Studios/1-bedroom apartments 30–50 70,000–90,000
2+1 apartments 60–80 120,000–180,000
Premium apartments 90–120 200,000–300,000
Bungalows/townhouses 80–120 160,000–280,000
Villas 150–250 350,000–600,000

Popular Areas of Torrevieja Real Estate

The most popular area is the center (Centro). It has a long coastline and is home to the Torre del Moro port, which drives demand for commercial real estate. Residential properties in Torrevieja can be purchased here for €2,059 per square meter and up.

Other popular areas:

  • Playa del Cura and Acequión. These are the region's most iconic beaches, stretching for approximately 1 km. Properties here are listed at €2,400/m² and offer a rental yield of 7%.
  • La Mata. The northern part of the municipality, located 7 km from the center, boasts the most affordable housing in Torrevieja—just €2,200/m²—and the longest beach (2.5 km) next to a flamingo-filled lagoon.
  • Los Balcones. A prestigious area 5 km south of the city center. Many gated communities with playgrounds and tropical gardens are being built here. However, prices are quite high, starting at €2,990/m².
  • Punta Prima and Los Altos. Suburbs near 18-hole golf courses. Prices here start at €2,600/m², and new residences boast tennis courts.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Property in Torrevieja

What are property prices in Torrevieja?

As of August 2025, the average price per square meter in Torrevieja is €2,502/m². A typical one-bedroom apartment will cost approximately €100,000. A 2+1 apartment (2 bedrooms + 1 room) with a lagoon view can be had for €200,000. Resale prices are 20% lower.

Where is the best place with property to buy in Torrevieja for living and investment?

The La Mata and Los Balcones neighborhoods are suitable for living. They are fairly quiet, without a lot of tourists. They have schools, hospitals, and parks. For investment, Centro or Playa del Cura are better choices; they have a higher tourist flow and yields rarely fall below 6% per annum.

Can a foreigner buy property in Torrevieja, Spain?

According to Law 57/1968, foreigners have the right to purchase Spanish property if they have a tax identification number (NIE) and the financial part of the transaction is carried out through a bank account in a Spanish bank.

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