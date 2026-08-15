Residential properties for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Torrevieja is a municipality in the province of Alicante. Approximately 40% of its population consists of expats from over 100 countries, primarily Northern Europe. Therefore, the main market in Torrevieja is real estate sales to foreigners.

Features of Buying Real Estate in Torrevieja

In 2025, the Torrevieja real estate market is expected to grow by 13% year-on-year. New housing is being built relatively little, meaning the resale market accounts for up to 85% of all transactions.

Features of real estate in Torrevieja:

High rental yield. Short-term rentals are €900/month for 80 m² during the season (June–September, 80% occupancy).

Short-term rentals are €900/month for 80 m² during the season (June–September, 80% occupancy). Limited supply of new properties. In 2025, permits were issued for only 500 new housing units, and where supply is low, prices will rise rapidly.

In 2025, permits were issued for only 500 new housing units, and where supply is low, prices will rise rapidly. Market liquidity. Average sales period is 3 months.

Real Estate Prices in Torrevieja

In 2025, real estate for sale in Torrevieja range from €1,500/m² in the center to €2,990/m² in prime locations. However, the overall average remains at €2,502/m². New builds are also available, but they tend to be 15–25% more expensive. However, this difference is offset by lower utility bills in new builds with high energy efficiency ratings.

Average cost of property for sale in Torrevieja:

Type of housing Area (m²) Average price (€) Studios/1-bedroom apartments 30–50 70,000–90,000 2+1 apartments 60–80 120,000–180,000 Premium apartments 90–120 200,000–300,000 Bungalows/townhouses 80–120 160,000–280,000 Villas 150–250 350,000–600,000

Popular Areas of Torrevieja Real Estate

The most popular area is the center (Centro). It has a long coastline and is home to the Torre del Moro port, which drives demand for commercial real estate. Residential properties in Torrevieja can be purchased here for €2,059 per square meter and up.

Other popular areas: