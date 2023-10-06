Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

apartments
973
houses
511
1 484 properties total found
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
€240,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
€86,000
2 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
€125,000
2 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
€132,450
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€89,260
5 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
€349,969
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€259,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€212,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
€349,900
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€690,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in the Residencial Viñamar VI residential comple…
€173,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Homes with Salt Lakes Views in Torrevieja The semi-detached homes ar…
€340,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€269,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/6
We present a penthouse with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district.La Mata is a prestigi…
€145,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
We present a comfortable apartment on the third floor in the city of Torrevieja in the Punta…
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a pr…
€96,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
6 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
6 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Los Balcones area. The area of construction is 286 m2, the land area is 60…
€980,000
