Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Camp de Morvedre
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

;
apartments
8
houses
4
12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique gated complex from the developer in Canet d'en Bere…
$305,142
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/4
Modern middle floor apartment with terrace, community pool, paddle tennis courts and stunnin…
$324,439
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment in a modern style in a unique gated complex from the developer in Canet d'en Beren…
$316,701
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Fantastic ground floor apartment with terrace, community pool, paddle tennis courts and stun…
$326,681
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique gated complex from the developer in Canet d'en Bere…
$312,077
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sagunto, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sagunto, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Sagunto в районе Doctor Palos - Alto Palancia, располагается на …
$254,214
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Algimia dAlfara, Spain
3 bedroom house
Algimia dAlfara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
ALEGRI REAL ESTATE offers for sale this wonderful house in Algimia de Alfara, located 40km f…
$266,982
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sagunto, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sagunto, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouses of new construction. CONSTRUCTION STARTED IN JANUARY 2025New townhouse project th…
$377,258
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Albalat dels Tarongers, Spain
5 bedroom house
Albalat dels Tarongers, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Albalat dels Tarongers в районе Pla del cavall, располагается на 1 этаж…
$377,258
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Apartments in Canet de Berenguer, Valencia, Costa Blanca Homes with 1,2,3 or 4 bedrooms, wit…
$713,156
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
New modern residential complex under construction in the town of Canet d'En Berenger on the …
$454,307
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
3 bedroom house
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Canet d'en Berenguer в районе Canet d En Berenguer Zona cerca Playa. О…
$522,357
Leave a request

Properties features in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go