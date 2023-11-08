UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Mutxamel
Residential properties for sale in Mutxamel, Spain
apartments
4
houses
26
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Mutxamel, Spain
2
120 m²
Latest semiidetached houses of new construction in MutxamelDivided into 3 floors they inclu…
€231,758
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Mutxamel, Spain
3
118 m²
Development of independent new construction villas with private pool and modern finishes Th…
€457,417
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
315 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada area, 1,443 m2 plot, built area 315 m2, living room with fireplac…
€496,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with public pool, with jacuzzi
Mutxamel, Spain
5
3
161 m²
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Mutxamel, Costa Blanca The house has a large 400m2 plot, a p…
€310,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with basement
Mutxamel, Spain
3
2
229 m²
Villa for sale in Busot, Alicante, Costa Blanca Detached house consisting of a basement and …
€430,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
246 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada, 2,060 m2 plot, dining room on two heights with fireplace, kitche…
€329,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
332 m²
€395,000
Recommend
Chalet with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
480 m²
€890,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
3
1
114 m²
4
For sale apartment in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
€110,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
5
4
192 m²
Separate villa with a large plot and private pool in the best residential area of Muksamel, …
€399,900
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Mutxamel, Spain
4
3
119 m²
2
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel. The…
€495,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Mutxamel, Spain
4
3
165 m²
2
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel.The …
€450,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
4
3
192 m²
For sale bungalow in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area. The total area of 192.00 m2, a plot of 5…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
4
2
257 m²
An independent villa of 250 meters in the exclusive urbanization of La Blanca, in the munic…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
118 m²
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
118 m²
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
118 m²
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
118 m²
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mutxamel, Spain
4
3
268 m²
Se vende chalet pareado en Almajada, Muchamiel. Este precioso chalet pareado se encuentra e…
€395,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
5
2
530 m²
House for sale in Mutxamel in the Bonalba-Cotoveta area. The total area of 530.00 m2, the pl…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3
2
113 m²
1
€559,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator
Mutxamel, Spain
3
1
115 m²
2
€155,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
5
5
286 m²
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
4
2
193 m²
On sale, the house, which is located on a plot of 1200 meters, even square in shape, is perf…
€365,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
118 m²
€440,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
4
3
€231,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
€295,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€495,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€450,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL