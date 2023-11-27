Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

apartments
115
houses
79
215 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€223,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean Villa with 4 Bedrooms and Private Pool Close to Beach in Alicante Gran Alacant…
€499,000
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€247,551
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
€358,696
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
€287,968
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
€272,811
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
€267,957
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
€288,180
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
€192,116
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€294,240
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€244,520
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
€303,124
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€580,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
About the project: the residential complex is located in a quiet area of Monte Faro, in Gran…
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
€217,399
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€395,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€580,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€395,000
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€280,000
2 room apartment with terrassa, with chicken_furniture, with condition in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrassa, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€230,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€399,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€330,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€230,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€280,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€255,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa Pola, …
€255,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€355,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Apartments with Sea View Just 12 Minutes From Alicante Airport Gran Alacant is a gr…
€270,000
