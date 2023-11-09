Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
21
Elda
10
Novelda
5
75 properties total found
Villa Villa with garage, with garden, with closet in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa with garage, with garden, with closet
Aspe, Spain
Area 108 m²
€240,000
Villa Villa with garage, with garden, with closet in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa with garage, with garden, with closet
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
€263,000
3 room apartment in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room apartment
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
€357,801
4 room apartment in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4 room apartment
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 251 m²
€472,664
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
€282,582
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
€365,933
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
A splendid new residential complex perched on a hill recognized as the Best Golf Resort in …
€492,993
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
A beautiful new residential complex perched on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€589,559
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
€227,692
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
This new phase offers a concept specially designed to meet your needs boosting space provid…
€564,147
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
The new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a peaceful and comfortable place to liv…
€567,197
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
The new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a tranquil and comfortable living envir…
€334,117
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Welcome to the new residential complex in Casares Estepona located next to the Sierra Berme…
€325,274
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
A stunning new residential complex situated on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€1,04M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Fantastic new built Villa built on a plot of 400m2 in Aspe The villa has a constructed area…
€320,192
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
Fantastic new built Villa on a plot of 525m2 in AspeThe villa has a constructed area of 142…
€344,587
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
€292,747
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in la Romana, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
la Romana, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
€282,582
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
€298,845
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in la Romana, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
la Romana, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
€294,780
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
€503,158
3 room house with swimming pool in Novelda, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
The apartments consist of two two-story buildings with 24 parking spaces in the open air and…
€469,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments in Hondon de Las Nieves Alicante The apartments are in Hondon de las Nie…
€205,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments in Hondon de Las Nieves Alicante The apartments are in Hondon de las Nie…
€195,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
This residential complex is located in a picturesque city in the province of Alicante, Sp…
€332,500
3 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
€565,000
3 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
€482,000
4 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€635,000
3 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
€475,000
3 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
€498,000

