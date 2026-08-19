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Residential properties for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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Aspe
50
Petrer
3
526 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to your new dream home on the edge of the stunning Font del Llop golf course – a pla…
$564,340
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, Alicante Exclusive Custom Built Villas in the Cost…
$435,512
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2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Jaya Residence – Phase 2 is part of the exclusive Font del Llop Golf Resort in Monforte del …
$357,762
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to your new dream home on the edge of the stunning Font del Llop golf course – a pla…
$802,078
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$509,543
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, AlicanteExclusive Custom Built Villas in the Costa Blanca C…
$435,512
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Monforte del Cid is located in the heart of Alicante. Alicante\'s international airport and …
$519,331
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, AlicanteExclusive Custom Built Villas in the Costa Blanca C…
$543,609
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Jaya Residence – Phase 2 is part of the exclusive Font del Llop Golf Resort in Monforte del …
$549,337
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Jaya Residence – Phase 2 is part of the exclusive Font del Llop Golf Resort in Monforte del …
$444,317
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
‘FONT DEL LLOP’ is a renowned golf course where it is a dream to enjoy the Mediterranean cli…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$503,123
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$422,209
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Villa 13 bedrooms in Elda, Spain
Villa 13 bedrooms
Elda, Spain
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 806 m²
13-Bedroom Luxury Real Estate with Pools, Tennis Court and Gardens in Alicante’s Countryside…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Jaya Residence – Phase 2 is part of the exclusive Font del Llop Golf Resort in Monforte del …
$432,776
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$503,123
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Monforte del Cid is located in the heart of Alicante. Alicante\'s international airport and …
$536,642
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$509,543
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this stunning resale villa located at the exclusive Font del Llop Golf Resort in Mo…
$917,485
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, Alicante Exclusive Custom Built Villas in the Cost…
$543,609
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$639,175
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover these three exclusive new-build villas in the prestigious Font del Llop Golf Resort…
$2,75M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$395,026
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$395,026
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$422,209
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the renowned FONT DEL LLOP golf course, we find a residential area of apartments …
$455,857
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$694,043
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this stunning resale villa located on the exclusive Font del Llop golf resort in Mo…
$917,485
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$639,175
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Monforte del Cid is located in the heart of Alicante. Alicante\'s international airport and …
$421,235
Leave a request

Property types in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

apartments
houses

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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