Realting.com
Spain
Residential
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
Residential properties for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain
Villa Villa with garage, with garden, with closet
Aspe, Spain
108 m²
€240,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with garage, with garden, with closet
Aspe, Spain
128 m²
€263,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3
171 m²
€357,801
Recommend
4 room apartment
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4
251 m²
€472,664
Recommend
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
2
84 m²
€282,582
Recommend
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
3
106 m²
€365,933
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
2
111 m²
A splendid new residential complex perched on a hill recognized as the Best Golf Resort in …
€492,993
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
3
138 m²
A beautiful new residential complex perched on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€589,559
Recommend
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
2
64 m²
€227,692
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
2
115 m²
This new phase offers a concept specially designed to meet your needs boosting space provid…
€564,147
Recommend
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
3
118 m²
The new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a peaceful and comfortable place to liv…
€567,197
Recommend
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
2
72 m²
The new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a tranquil and comfortable living envir…
€334,117
Recommend
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
3
89 m²
Welcome to the new residential complex in Casares Estepona located next to the Sierra Berme…
€325,274
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
3
151 m²
A stunning new residential complex situated on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€1,04M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Aspe, Spain
3
140 m²
Fantastic new built Villa built on a plot of 400m2 in Aspe The villa has a constructed area…
€320,192
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Aspe, Spain
3
143 m²
Fantastic new built Villa on a plot of 525m2 in AspeThe villa has a constructed area of 142…
€344,587
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3
163 m²
€292,747
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
la Romana, Spain
3
135 m²
€282,582
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3
148 m²
€298,845
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
la Romana, Spain
3
134 m²
€294,780
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4
235 m²
€503,158
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
3
196 m²
The apartments consist of two two-story buildings with 24 parking spaces in the open air and…
€469,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
4
2
200 m²
2/3
Spacious Apartments in Hondon de Las Nieves Alicante The apartments are in Hondon de las Nie…
€205,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
4
2
150 m²
1/3
Spacious Apartments in Hondon de Las Nieves Alicante The apartments are in Hondon de las Nie…
€195,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3
3
137 m²
This residential complex is located in a picturesque city in the province of Alicante, Sp…
€332,500
Recommend
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4
2
184 m²
1
€565,000
Recommend
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4
2
184 m²
1
€482,000
Recommend
4 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
5
2
259 m²
2
€635,000
Recommend
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4
2
180 m²
1
€475,000
Recommend
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4
2
189 m²
1
€498,000
Recommend
