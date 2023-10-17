UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Benidorm
Residential properties for sale in Benidorm, Spain
apartments
262
houses
82
Clear all
344 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
114 m²
16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
80 m²
€179,950
Recommend
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2
2
90 m²
€166,260
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Benidorm, Spain
3
1
80 m²
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift
Benidorm, Spain
2
2
85 m²
€185,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Lift
Benidorm, Spain
1
1
73 m²
€120,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Benidorm, Spain
3
1
80 m²
€147,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2
80 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA PONIENTE DE BENIDORM New residential sea views with 2…
€454,925
Recommend
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2
110 m²
The exterior design of this residential complex avantgarde and sophisticated modernizes the…
€571,059
Recommend
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1
107 m²
This new residential has 280 total homes in 2 blocks It will also have 3 basement floors fo…
€387,504
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Benidorm, Spain
3
297 m²
FIRST LINE OF BEACH IN BENIDORM AND WITH PRIVATE POOL Located on the 1st line of Playa Poni…
€1,68M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Benidorm, Spain
2
87 m²
Can you imagine living a few meters from Poniente beach of Benidorm This residential comple…
€412,809
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Benidorm, Spain
3
106 m²
Can you imagine living a few meters from Poniente beach of Benidorm This residential comple…
€429,925
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
105 m²
11
We present an apartment on the eleventh floor with two bedrooms in Benidorm. The apartment i…
€530,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Benidorm, Spain
2
132 m²
New construction apartments in Benidorm Levante areaNew building in Benidorm Lavante area t…
€224,345
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
70 m²
€152,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
94 m²
€153,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Benidorm, Spain
3
82 m²
The residential complex is located almost on the first line of Ponyente Beach, just 50 meter…
€527,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Benidorm, Spain
4
297 m²
New project of 8 luxury apartments, 4 double-decker and 4 on the same floor. The building is…
€1,30M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Benidorm, Spain
2
54 m²
Sea and nature as a backdrop for your new life. Apartments with 1,2,3 and 4 bedrooms in the …
€235,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
3
70 m²
Apartments with sea views near the first line of Ponyente Beach. Residential complex with co…
€560,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Benidorm, Spain
2
75 m²
The residential complex is located almost on the first line of Ponyente Beach, just 50 meter…
€402,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
4
176 m²
A new residential complex on the Costa Blanca, located in the Valcón de Finestrat area, near…
€367,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
3
83 m²
A new residential complex on the Costa Blanca, located in the Valcón de Finestrat area, near…
€262,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Benidorm, Spain
2
54 m²
New apartments with excellent common areas in Benidorm. Sea and nature as a backdrop for you…
€215,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
3
107 m²
The new residential complex in Benidorm, located just 200 meters from Poniente Beach on an a…
€325,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
3
95 m²
New apartments in a closed urbanization in Benidorm in the Kala de Finestrat area. The apart…
€213,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
3
128 m²
Modern apartments in a new indoor complex from the developer in Villachoyos. Apartment on th…
€200,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
4
286 m²
Modern spacious villa in the area of Sierra Cortina, Finestrat. Villa Description: Bedrooms…
€980,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
5
126 m²
New villa in Finestrat, 5 minutes from the beaches of Benidorm. This beautiful villa is loca…
€700,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
12
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL