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Residential properties for sale in Rojales, Spain

;
apartments
143
houses
483
626 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Ciudad Quesada, this detached property offers an exceptio…
$921,813
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Ciudad Quesada, this independent property offers an exclu…
$939,990
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Located in the prestigious Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive detached home offers an ideal sett…
$935,662
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
4 bedroom house in Rojales, Spain
4 bedroom house
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Looking for a spacious villa in a quiet area, but near all amenities? This well-maintained p…
$644,303
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2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Rojales, this residential complex offers a selection of 30 h…
$374,769
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
DESIGN VILLA WITH ALL THE LUXURIES Detached villa with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with a SOU…
$742,451
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 19 bungalows offers a p…
$376,227
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Situated in the charming town of Rojales, this residential complex offers a choice of 18 bun…
$375,945
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
In one of the most prestigious residential enclaves in the south of the Costa Blanca, this e…
$368,199
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
$540,418
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in this beautiful townhouse with breathtaking views of the…
$332,025
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3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a modern villa in the elite area of Ciudad Quesada. Two-storey villa of 160 sq.m.…
$988,680
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New Build Bungalows for Sale in Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca South Exclu…
$359,106
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Situated in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 19 bungalows offers th…
$458,029
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
This is an exclusive residential complex of modern townhouses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
$358,055
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2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive community offers a total of 84 proper…
$371,310
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in Alicante, this private residential complex offers properties ranging from 74 to 8…
$350,220
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 433 m²
BEAUTIFUL BIG VILLA WITH VIEWS TO THE GOLF COURSE "LA MARQUESA"! This beautiful villa,…
$693,756
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3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Residential composed of apartments in two heights with elevator: ground floor with private g…
$396,102
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Situated in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 19 bungalows offers th…
$450,395
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Apartments in Rojales Close to Golf and Beaches Modern Living in a Growing Area o…
$303,941
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3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
New private residential of beautiful Mediterranean style apartments with 2 bedrooms. Perfect…
$480,858
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Located in charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 8 townhouses offers an idea…
$518,335
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Exclusive Mediterranean Living in Lo Marabú, Ciudad Quesada Prime Location with Nature …
$396,763
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Exclusive new villas in Ciudad Quesada - design, comfort and privileged locationHigh-quality…
$896,825
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$941,544
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
In the heart of Ciudad Quesada, with panoramic views of the La Marquesa golf course, are the…
$1,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive residential complex offers 18 indepen…
$656,135
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Exclusive Mediterranean Life in Lo Marabu, Ciudad QuesadaFirst-class location with nature an…
$347,385
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3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
This four-bedroom south-west villa in Lo Marabu is located on the outskirts of Quesada, just…
$306,298
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