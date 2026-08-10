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Residential properties for sale in la Ribera Alta, Spain

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Alzira
3
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in la Barraca dAigues Vives, Spain
3 bedroom house
la Barraca dAigues Vives, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Alzira в районе C.P Maria Aguas Vivas. Общая площадь 400.00 м2, дом 202…
$2,32M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 667 m²
If you are looking for a countryside property with quiet surroundings only 5 minutes by car …
$753,711
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Turis, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Turis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Detached house of new work in Turís, Cayamar. A place to enjoy in the calmness the whole fam…
$194,968
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
This is a nice typical house in the Valencia region with a big garden plot. It has 2 floors.…
$347,032
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carcaixent, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carcaixent, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
It parcels up: 915,93 square meters. - main plant and two low ones. Built entire surface: 57…
$1,20M
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4 bedroom house in Montserrat, Spain
4 bedroom house
Montserrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE offers this extraordinary and cozy complex of semi-detached villas of ne…
$406,278
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Property types in la Ribera Alta

houses

Properties features in la Ribera Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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