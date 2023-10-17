Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Guardamar del Segura

Residential properties for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

apartments
274
houses
48
322 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
3 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€296,500
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€244,500
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€238,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
We present this spectacular villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ready to move into. House…
€300,000
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Beautiful modern forks with smooth lines With private pool and garden Spacious terraces and…
€324,127
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
SEA VIEWS with the possibility of a PRIVATE POOL OR JACUZZI High quality homes in a closed …
€385,465
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build private residential complex …
€270,233
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex located …
€246,779
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex located …
€225,364
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURAAn 11 storey New Build modern complex consisti…
€325,299
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURAAn 11 storey New Build modern complex consisti…
€264,115
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex is a 9 s…
€168,258
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex is a 9 s…
€173,357
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex of moder…
€247,799
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH THE SEAVIEWS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residenci…
€315,102
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex located in the h…
€242,700
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex located in the h…
€249,328
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex of moder…
€254,835
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex of moder…
€224,242
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Array
€284,510
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
SEA VIEWS with the possibility of a PRIVATE POOL OR JACUZZI High quality homes in a closed …
€403,820
4 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMIDETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semidetach…
€443,080
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex of moder…
€235,562
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex of moder…
€276,351
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex of moder…
€222,305
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Residential Villas Las Lagunas is located in one of the most beautiful areas and quiet betw…
€366,089
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Less than 500 meters from the beach the building has a modern design in the heart of Guarda…
€294,707
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Located in the Pinet La MarinaDETACHED VILLAS WALKING TO BEACH Villas 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom…
€644,480
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir