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Residential properties for sale in Orihuela, Spain

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apartments
731
houses
815
1 546 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Exclusive detached villa in Villacosta with space for a private pool!The home of your dreams…
$496,228
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3 bedroom house in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom house
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
The residential complex is an exclusive collection of independent new villas that rethink th…
$543,087
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Torrevieja, in the prestigious area …
$403,598
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Torrevieja, in the prestigious area …
$380,535
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Apartment in Orihuela, Spain
Apartment
Orihuela, Spain
$160,649
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the established area of Punta Prima (Costa Blanca), this ready-to-move-in apartme…
$426,661
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in La Zenia. Detached corner villa with 3 bedrooms …
$574,810
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2 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment without furniture in Campoamor, located in a residential complex with a c…
$231,034
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Orihuela Costa, this set of townhouses offers a unique op…
$422,048
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
In the heart of Villamartin, a beautifully restored two-family townhouse is for sale, which …
$306,957
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the attractive golf area of Lomas de Campoamor, this fully renovated south-facing…
$250,299
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Located in the prestigious Res. Las Filipinas, this residential complex offers an exclusive …
$294,050
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4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 119 m²
New Residential Home at Playa Flamenca!!From a well-established developer, we are proud to o…
$589,052
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
New modern apartment for sale in a popular area in Orihuela Costa. Apartment of 120 m2 with …
$568,861
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
It offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with a designer pool and many special features. Located…
$2,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
New building villas 250 m from the beach in CampumorIn Dejesa de Campoamor you will find the…
$1,41M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION VILLAS 250 m FROM THE BEACH IN CAMPOAMOR In Dehesa de Campoamor you will …
$3,78M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
New Build Villa in Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Orihuela Exclusive Location in Costa Bl…
$1,45M
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Located in beautiful Orihuela Costa, this exclusive residential complex offers a variety of …
$415,129
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 121 m²
New residential complex in Punta PrimaNew residential complex of bungalow apartments and 7 d…
$825,111
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the popular area of ​​Villamartin in Orihuela Costa. The area of ​​the…
$250,185
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
New built villa in Orihuela Costa (Campoamor)Do you want to enjoy an exclusive holiday by th…
$1,17M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Property in Balcón de la Laguna Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Tor…
$352,694
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in beautiful Orihuela Costa, this exclusive residential complex offers a variety of …
$415,129
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Apartment in Orihuela, Spain
Apartment
Orihuela, Spain
This large buildable plot of 95,000 m2 is located near Torremendo, in a unique setting surro…
$418,544
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
$767,962
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
New Willa Classa Lux in CampoamorNew villa with an exclusive design is located in Campoamor …
$4,24M
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
This exclusive residential complex in Torrevieja offers a luxury lifestyle created for maxim…
$425,508
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3 bedroom house in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom house
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Discover the magnificent complex of modern luxury villas in Orihuela Costa. These impressive…
$545,992
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover an exclusive new construction site in your desired area of Alicante. With an area o…
$335,628
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