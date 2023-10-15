Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Orihuela, Spain

apartments
580
houses
671
1 251 property total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€219,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€399,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
€164,969
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€365,000
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€165,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€112,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment on the ground floor with three bedrooms on the first line in the cit…
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
Modern apartment for sale in the popular area of Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa.The apartm…
€165,900
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€229,800
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€289,950
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€222,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex in the popular area of La Zenia in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house in go…
€139,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
We present an apartment with a view of the public garden just 400 meters from the beach in t…
€135,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
We present an apartment in a closed residential complex in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor.D…
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
We present an apartment on the seashore in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Distance to the …
€115,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
New comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, 500 meters fr…
€1,55M
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a modern two-level penthouse in the area of golf courses, Las Colinas.The duplex…
€435,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Three bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea in Dehesa de Campoamor. Dehesa de Campo…
€375,000
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€315,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
We present a three-bedroom apartment in the Green Hills residential complex in Orihuela Cost…
€265,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a one-storey house on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Cabo Roig.The house …
€390,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cabo Roig, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cabo Roig, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3-Bedroom Recently Renovated Luxurious Villa in La Zenia Costa Blanca The spacious recently …
€519,000
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
Array
€285,821
4 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE as an authorized collaborator of ADEASHOMES offers for sale this wonder…
€338,674
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Array
€307,373
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Array
€178,574
