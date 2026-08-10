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Residential properties for sale in Paterna, Spain

;
apartments
15
houses
3
18 properties total found
Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 89 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$351,531
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 57 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$265,931
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 146 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$558,604
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 77 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$328,704
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 93 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$409,796
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 57 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$243,104
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 107 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$438,413
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 57 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$254,517
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 72 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$309,301
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2 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Valterna (Paterna), this 81 m2 apartment of…
$308,660
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 136 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$518,540
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paterna, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Villa independent in the La Cañada of 500 m2 built today and very functional located on a pl…
$724,880
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Paterna, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Care to the smallest detail to achieve excellence in the exclusive construction of this 445 …
$965,184
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3 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room and kitchen in a multi-family buil…
$99,530
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4 bedroom house in Paterna, Spain
4 bedroom house
Paterna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Представляем вашему вниманию эксклюзивную серию современных вилл в одном из лучших приг…
$754,515
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5 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Duplex for sale in Valterna, good condition. It has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms,…
$288,637
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3 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room and kitchen in a multi-family buil…
$99,530
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1 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE offers this beautiful and economical penthouse of new construction devel…
$304,012
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