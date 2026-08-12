Houses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

The province of Valencia stretches along the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It is a region with a rich history and a mild Mediterranean climate - the best conditions for attracting tourists from all over the world. In Valencia, you can buy a house for permanent residence, vacation or investment, thanks to the steady demand for housing from foreigners.

Peculiarities of Buying a House in Valencia

Houses for sale in Valencia, as well as villas, is growing every year. Spain in general attracts many foreigners who are tired of the gloomy weather of England and northern Germany, so they often choose the Mediterranean coast to buy a home.

Key aspects buying a house in Valencia:

Legal transparency. To purchase, you need a NIE (foreigner identification number), which is issued at the Spanish consulate or local police in 1-2 weeks.

To purchase, you need a NIE (foreigner identification number), which is issued at the Spanish consulate or local police in 1-2 weeks. Variety of real estate. Buying a villa in Valencia is possible with a private territory, but besides it there are also townhouses, bungalows, duplexes and houses by the sea.

Buying a villa in Valencia is possible with a private territory, but besides it there are also townhouses, bungalows, duplexes and houses by the sea. Taxes and fees. The buyer pays the property transfer tax (ITP) of 10% for resale properties or the IVA of 10% for new properties, as well as notary and registration fees (1–2% of the value).

The buyer pays the property transfer tax (ITP) of 10% for resale properties or the IVA of 10% for new properties, as well as notary and registration fees (1–2% of the value). Mortgage Opportunities. Spanish banks issue mortgages to foreigners with coverage of up to 70% of the property value at 2–4% per annum.

Cost of Houses in Valencia

The price of houses in Valencia has increased by 5-7% annually in the last 2-3 years (2023-2025). For example, in 2024 the average price per m² was €1,500-2,000, but in prestigious areas such as Bétera it reaches €3,000.

Average house price in Valencia by type:

Property type Average price (€) Average price per m² (€) Villas 400,000–1,500,000 2000–3500 Cottages 150,000–350,000 1200–2000 Townhouses 200,000–450,000 1500–2500 Duplexes 120,000–300,000 1200–1800 Bungalow 90,000–250,000 1000–1800 Houses by the sea 450,000–2,000,000 2500–4000

Popular Areas in the Province of Valencia to Buy a House

Buying a house in the suburbs of Valencia is not the most popular option. The provincial capital is inferior to other areas both in popularity and in affordability. Here are the most popular areas: