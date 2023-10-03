UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Valencian Community
Houses
Houses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
la Marina Baixa
887
Orihuela
662
Torrevieja
503
la Marina Alta
356
Pilar de la Horadada
290
l Alfas del Pi
274
Rojales
253
San Miguel de Salinas
171
Almoradi
169
l Alacanti
168
Calp
138
el Baix Vinalopo
110
Altea
83
Benidorm
83
Santa Pola
79
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
72
Alicante
52
Guardamar del Segura
46
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
42
Aspe
9
House
Clear all
5 039 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
770 m²
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
461 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
4
2
75 m²
2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
471 m²
2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
210 m²
2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
85 m²
3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Homes with Salt Lakes Views in Torrevieja The semi-detached homes ar…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
€249,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
84 m²
€239,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
65 m²
€194,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
5
4
217 m²
2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
3
190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
5
447 m²
2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
4
3
246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
3
137 m²
We present this spectacular villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ready to move into. House…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
87 m²
2
€139,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
216 m²
3
New comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, 500 meters fr…
€1,55M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
2
95 m²
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€315,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Recommend
6 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
7
3
3
Villa for sale in Los Balcones area. The area of construction is 286 m2, the land area is 60…
€980,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
130 m²
Semi-detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic semi-detached house located in a ver…
€450,000
Recommend
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2
2
141 m²
We present an elegant single-family house in the heart of Calpe, just 15 minutes walk from t…
€699,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
4
2
165 m²
2
€169,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
174 m²
€235,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Altea, Spain
3
3
225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
€799,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
99 m²
1/1
We present a one-storey house on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Cabo Roig.The house …
€390,000
Recommend
