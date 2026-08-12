Houses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Valencian Community, Spain

;
Torrevieja
948
Valencia
5
Benidorm
117
Alicante
60
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7 616 properties total found
4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075145For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$602,402
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Languages
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5 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
5 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Immerse yourself in the exclusivity and comfort of these new independent villas in Benidorm.…
$1,48M
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3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this charming bungalow located in the prestigious Los Frutales area of Torrevieja. …
$313,907
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$362,741
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$864,852
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201002Villa 6 is located in the picturesque part of Polop, among the mountain l…
$606,497
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260719141330For sale a modern two-storey villa in the new residential complex Sierra …
$731,401
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$328,183
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exceptional villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Finestrat, …
$797,531
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
This new townhouse is located in the exclusive area of Gran Alacant (Santa Pola, Alicante). …
$380,843
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722194218The Polop16 complex offers a modern two-storey villa No. 2, well suited f…
$604,257
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cox, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of 44 solarium townhouses designed for those looking for qu…
$276,977
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build project in Torre de la Horadada, 500 m from the beach Exclusive seaside residenti…
$409,695
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$536,527
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4 room house in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260707102048Villa No. 5 is for sale in the closed residential complex Sierra Verde, l…
$731,378
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bigastro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bigastro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela Located in Vistabella Golf …
$506,227
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202913The main advantage of Villa 14 is an enlarged plot of 232 m2, providing m…
$613,176
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3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
In the residential area of Gran Alacant, in the municipality of Santa Pola (Alicante), there…
$517,817
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Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 216 m²
In Playa Mujavista, just 300 metres from the sea and just a few metres from the French Liceo…
$738,604
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive stand-alone villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
TOP FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with…
$230,925
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Code: 20260707102003For sale a modern detached villa in the new premium complex Polop16, loc…
$511,473
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Agency
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Languages
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3 bedroom house in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom house
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This villa embodies the essence of Mediterranean style with simple and cozy architecture, co…
$531,572
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$3,00M
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3 bedroom house in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom house
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Discover your Mediterranean oasis in a quiet residential area between the streets of Orchid …
$415,465
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2 bedroom house in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom house
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We offer an attractive residential project, ideal for those who appreciate space, privacy an…
$797,531
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4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075129For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$602,402
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
Leave a request

Property types in Valencian Community

villas
mansions
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The province of Valencia stretches along the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It is a region with a rich history and a mild Mediterranean climate - the best conditions for attracting tourists from all over the world. In Valencia, you can buy a house for permanent residence, vacation or investment, thanks to the steady demand for housing from foreigners.

Peculiarities of Buying a House in Valencia

Houses for sale in Valencia, as well as villas, is growing every year. Spain in general attracts many foreigners who are tired of the gloomy weather of England and northern Germany, so they often choose the Mediterranean coast to buy a home.

Key aspects buying a house in Valencia:

  • Legal transparency. To purchase, you need a NIE (foreigner identification number), which is issued at the Spanish consulate or local police in 1-2 weeks.
  • Variety of real estate. Buying a villa in Valencia is possible with a private territory, but besides it there are also townhouses, bungalows, duplexes and houses by the sea.
  • Taxes and fees. The buyer pays the property transfer tax (ITP) of 10% for resale properties or the IVA of 10% for new properties, as well as notary and registration fees (1–2% of the value).
  • Mortgage Opportunities. Spanish banks issue mortgages to foreigners with coverage of up to 70% of the property value at 2–4% per annum.

Cost of Houses in Valencia

The price of houses in Valencia has increased by 5-7% annually in the last 2-3 years (2023-2025). For example, in 2024 the average price per m² was €1,500-2,000, but in prestigious areas such as Bétera it reaches €3,000.

Average house price in Valencia by type:

Property type

 Average price (€) Average price per m² (€)
Villas 400,000–1,500,000 2000–3500
Cottages 150,000–350,000 1200–2000
Townhouses 200,000–450,000 1500–2500
Duplexes 120,000–300,000 1200–1800
Bungalow 90,000–250,000 1000–1800
Houses by the sea 450,000–2,000,000 2500–4000

Popular Areas in the Province of Valencia to Buy a House

Buying a house in the suburbs of Valencia is not the most popular option. The provincial capital is inferior to other areas both in popularity and in affordability. Here are the most popular areas:

  • Gandia. A coastal town on the Costa de Valencia with long beaches and orange groves. The average price per m² here is €1,687. Suitable for buying Spanish houses by the sea and renting to tourists (income up to 6%).
  • Betera. A quiet suburb with villas for €2,000 per m². Popular with families and those buying homes for permanent residence.
  • Cullera. Resort with sandy beaches and a castle. House prices start from €200,000. High demand for rentals in the summer season.
  • El Puig de Santa Maria. Area near Valencia with affordable prices from 1200 €/m².
  • Olive. A picturesque city with beaches and mountains, popular with expats. Prices for villas in Oliva start from €400,000, and for bungalows from €90,000.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a House or Villa in the Province of Valencia

Can foreigners buy a house in Valencia?

Foreigners are free to buy property in the province of Valencia. To do this, you need an NIE, open an account in a Spanish bank and pay taxes (ITP or IVA). The process takes 1-2 months, and legal support will cost another €1,500-3,000.

Is it profitable to buy a house in Valencia for rent?

Renting a house in Valencia is particularly advantageous in coastal areas such as Gandia and Cullera, where rental yields reach 4-6% per annum.

Is it possible to obtain a Spanish residence permit by buying a house in Valencia?

When purchasing real estate worth €500,000 or more, the buyer and their family can apply for a Golden Visa, which entitles them to a residence permit with the possibility of working. The program runs until the end of 2025, but requires proof of the legal origin of the funds.

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