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Residential properties for sale in La Nucia, Spain

;
apartments
179
houses
141
320 properties total found
3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
This villa was designed to maximize the enjoyment of its spacious rooms. With an area of 150…
$680,216
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in La Nucia, on a high place, offering magnifi…
$1,03M
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
Modern middle floor apartment with large terrace, gym, social club located in a closed resid…
$436,950
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Discover the peace and comfort these new properties offer in a privileged area of La Nucia, …
$403,837
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA NUCIA New Build residential complex of independent and …
$531,956
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$404,429
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 28 properties offers …
$620,387
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$363,512
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$542,668
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Perfection in modern design, a combination of exquisite finishes and luxury services define …
$476,207
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4 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the modern villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in La Nucia. The comp…
$530,829
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
New residential complex in La NusiaNew residential complex of independent and double-apartme…
$549,115
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$580,117
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces in La Nucía Alicante Located in La Nucía, an …
$520,389
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Villa 7 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Exclusive luxury villa with a large lot, private pool, and unique artistic design This spec…
$1,88M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Apartments in La Nucía Modern Living in Ciudad del Deporte Near Benidorm …
$550,348
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3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious oasis of tranquility in La Nucia - villas with private pool. Vila Natura is an e…
$716,622
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Discover peace and comfort in the La Nucía Pines residential complex, located in the picture…
$367,124
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$379,810
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
New Development of 7 Villas in La Nucía Discover these stunning new build villas in La …
$681,947
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential offers a selection of 52 properti…
$424,498
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
We present new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the develo…
$468,741
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover the peace and comfort of these new properties in a privileged area of La Nucia, in …
$433,207
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 28 properties offers …
$536,208
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3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Discover this magnificent modern chalet located in a privileged location. It offers stunning…
$999,804
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$606,665
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$426,217
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 4
Scenic Ocean-View Detached Villas in La Nucia, Alicante Gracefully positioned in La Nucia, a…
$698,860
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