Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Nucia
Residential properties for sale in la Nucia, Spain
apartments
10
houses
22
Clear all
32 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
2
2
100 m²
We present a beautiful, completely renovated bungalow, which is located in a very quiet urba…
€179,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
3
141 m²
€456,697
Recommend
4 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
4
330 m²
Array
€630,218
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
2
1
65 m²
The bungalow is located in El Tossal, one of the most exclusive areas of La Nusia. The house…
€170,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
1
1
SINCE 106,000 euros Fantastic houses with large terraces and ground floor with garden. The h…
€119,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
3
3
180 m²
Detached villa in La Nucia with views of the sea and the mountains, with a good location and…
€353,600
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
4
3
141 m²
New work and very good quality!!!! Ground floor and first floor of the house with basement …
€495,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
5
4
302 m²
3
The impressive Villa Noruega villa with a modern design with stunning sea views. Living in t…
€2,25M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
4
3
90 m²
The townhouse in La Nucia is distributed on three floors, on the ground floor we have a livi…
€210,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
3
2
94 m²
2/3
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
€595,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
3
2
81 m²
1/3
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer. Al…
€320,350
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
4
2
106 m²
1/3
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
€481,270
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
3
2
81 m²
1/3
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer.Apa…
€357,700
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
€320,350
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
3
2
80 m²
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
€481,270
Recommend
3 room townhouse
la Nucia, Spain
3
4
100 m²
The house has access from a closed complex, and from the street you can access the garage fo…
€275,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
4
3
€243,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
la Nucia, Spain
3
240 m²
€530,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
la Nucia, Spain
3
214 m²
€330,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
3
1
78 m²
€124,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
3
2
€546,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
la Nucia, Spain
3
2
125 m²
Adosado has fantastic mountain views, where you can stroll with your pets. Close to family p…
€185,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
la Nucia, Spain
5
204 m²
€460,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
la Nucia, Spain
2
2
89 m²
€295,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
la Nucia, Spain
3
3
110 m²
Townhouse Located in the quiet and family area, overlooking the mountain, close to the famil…
€225,750
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
7
7
305 m²
Surrounded by beautiful nature and views of the Mediterranean sea and of the mountains .Loc…
€495,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
6
4
484 m²
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
6
3
280 m²
Rustic house located in a quiet area, surrounded by nature, good access to the road, which g…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garden
la Nucia, Spain
4
2
180 m²
Village-House in a quiet area with a large plot 10.000m2. Finestrat. Plot with a swimming po…
€459,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
8
6
366 m²
Large villa with magnificent views in La Nucia. The entire house is in good condition and of…
€549,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
