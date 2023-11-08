Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in la Nucia, Spain

Bungalow 2 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We present a beautiful, completely renovated bungalow, which is located in a very quiet urba…
€179,000
3 room apartment in la Nucia, Spain
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
€456,697
4 room apartment in la Nucia, Spain
4 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
Array
€630,218
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The bungalow is located in El Tossal, one of the most exclusive areas of La Nusia. The house…
€170,000
1 room apartment in la Nucia, Spain
1 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
SINCE 106,000 euros Fantastic houses with large terraces and ground floor with garden. The h…
€119,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Detached villa in La Nucia with views of the sea and the mountains, with a good location and…
€353,600
Villa 4 room villa in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
New work and very good quality!!!! Ground floor and first floor of the house with basement …
€495,000
4 room house with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
The impressive Villa Noruega villa with a modern design with stunning sea views. Living in t…
€2,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
The townhouse in La Nucia is distributed on three floors, on the ground floor we have a livi…
€210,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
€595,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer. Al…
€320,350
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/3
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
€481,270
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer.Apa…
€357,700
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
€320,350
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
€481,270
3 room townhouse in la Nucia, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
The house has access from a closed complex, and from the street you can access the garage fo…
€275,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€243,000
3 room house with swimming pool in la Nucia, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
€530,000
3 room house with swimming pool in la Nucia, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 214 m²
€330,000
3 room apartment in la Nucia, Spain
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€124,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€546,000
3 room townhouse in la Nucia, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Adosado has fantastic mountain views, where you can stroll with your pets. Close to family p…
€185,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 204 m²
€460,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€295,000
3 room townhouse in la Nucia, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Townhouse Located in the quiet and family area, overlooking the mountain, close to the famil…
€225,750
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Nucia, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 305 m²
Surrounded by beautiful nature and views of the Mediterranean sea and of the mountains .Loc…
€495,000
Villa 6 room villa in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 484 m²
€580,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Rustic house located in a quiet area, surrounded by nature, good access to the road, which g…
€380,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garden in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garden
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Village-House in a quiet area with a large plot 10.000m2. Finestrat. Plot with a swimming po…
€459,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Nucia, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 366 m²
Large villa with magnificent views in La Nucia. The entire house is in good condition and of…
€549,000
