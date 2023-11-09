Residential properties for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

UAE
276 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
150 m²
Detached House with 3 Bedrooms and Private Pool in Golf Resort in San Miguel de Salinas The …
€1,17M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
162 m²
Detached Villa with Luxury Design and 3 Bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas The villa is situa…
€1,21M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
145 m²
Real Estate with Spacious Land with Private Pools and Terraces in Alicante San Miguel de Sal…
€985,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
137 m²
Modern Golf Apartments in San Miguel de Salinas Alicante Situated in Las Colinas Golf Resort…
€645,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
137 m²
Modern Golf Apartments in San Miguel de Salinas Alicante Situated in Las Colinas Golf Resort…
€645,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
139 m²
Modern Golf Apartments in San Miguel de Salinas Alicante Situated in Las Colinas Golf Resort…
€865,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
129 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Golf Houses in San Miguel de Salinas Alicante These detached houses are l…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
5
290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
4
240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
68 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€154,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2
1
70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2
1
70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€145,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
84 m²
€239,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
65 m²
€194,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
102 m²
Modern Apartments in Exclusive Resort Surrounded by Nature in San Miguel de Salinas Luxuriou…
€435,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
65 m²
€177,783
Recommend
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
64 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINASNew Build residential complex of bung…
€203,194
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
105 m²
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT 2 and 3 bedroom homes with high quality…
€144,340
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
92 m²
€365,933
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas an…
€365,933
Recommend
4 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
135 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF VILLAS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build villas with 4 bedrooms a…
€889,421
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
144 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF VILLAS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build villa with 3 bedrooms an…
€629,202
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
84 m²
€193,030
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
84 m²
€193,030
Recommend
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
93 m²
€228,607
Recommend
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
106 m²
Residential complex consisting on 6 new detached villasDesigned to enjoy more than 300 sunn…
€371,016
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
67 m²
Affordable Apartments in a Complex With Pool and Garage in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blan…
€165,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with storage room
Las Escalericas, Spain
2
2
76 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€239,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
66 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€174,900
Recommend
