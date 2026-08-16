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Residential properties for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

;
apartments
362
houses
230
592 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Beautiful apartment is located in the Balcony de San Miguel area, just 10 km from the beach.…
$165,032
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the charming municipality of San Miguel de Salinas, this residential complex offe…
$281,365
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
New Villas in San Miguel de SalinasNew detached villas in San Miguel de Salinas.Villas of mo…
$496,734
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
The exclusive residential offer is located in San Miguel de Salinas, just 10 kilometers from…
$190,714
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover this cozy ground floor apartment in the prestigious La Florida area, just minutes f…
$152,571
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Modern, newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 3 communal swimming pools &#…
$324,903
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Exclusive residential complex in San Miguel de Salinas, just 10 km from the Mediterranean Se…
$156,039
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Exclusive Apartments in a Unique Natur…
$453,453
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
New residential development in San Miguel de Salinas, a stone's throw from the centre Spac…
$281,728
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the charming town of San Miguel de Salinas, this residential complex offers a uni…
$281,135
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Located in the heart of the prestigious San Miguel de Salinas, this beautifully renovated an…
$230,013
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Area is located in one of the areas with the best views, the most beautiful, green and quiet…
$390,913
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Discover a modern residential complex on the Costa Blanca, just a few steps from the center …
$282,026
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Discover a modern residential complex on the Costa Blanca, a step from the city center of Al…
$322,480
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Located in the charming setting of San Miguel de Salinas, this residential complex offers a …
$368,888
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Discover an exclusive selection of apartments in San Miguel de Salinas, consisting of five b…
$372,181
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Located in the heart of San Miguel de Salinas, in the province of Alicante, El Residencial i…
$321,540
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Discover a modern residential complex on the Costa Blanca, just minutes from the center of A…
$276,246
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
New residential complex in San Miguel de SalinasExclusive apartments in a unique natural env…
$457,708
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Exclusive Apartments in a Unique Natur…
$309,278
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
2-Bedroom Modern Apartments for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas Located in the charming town o…
$301,257
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3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Immerse yourself in a world of exquisite elegance and eternal charm with these new 42 detach…
$496,897
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3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a house in San Miguel de Salinas on two floors with an area of ​​120 sq.m.…
$300,519
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Touch this magnificent ground floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ideally locat…
$381,312
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Discover a modern residential complex on the sunny Costa Blanca, a step from the city center…
$258,909
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We are delighted to present this manicured detached villa located in the sought-after reside…
$398,766
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas – Nature, Golf and Comfort Discover this new …
$282,839
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Discover Modern Living at the New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Spacious…
$371,948
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas …
$394,155
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
In the heart of San Miguel de Salinas, discover an environment that combines elegance and co…
$219,609
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