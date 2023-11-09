Residential properties for sale in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 659 m²
We have this exclusive chalet for sale in the Los Girasoles area, it has a living room with …
€810,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
€395,000
3 room apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment in San Vicente del Raspeig in the Parque Lo Torrent area, located on the …
€170,000
3 room apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 6
€196,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
€760,000
3 room apartment with elevator in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
€165,000
