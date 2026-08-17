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Residential properties for sale in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain

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apartments
5
houses
4
9 properties total found
Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive villa located on the street Rio Turia…
$1,29M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
Beautiful country house in an exclusive place that guarantees privacy and tranquility.With t…
$617,450
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 659 m²
We have this exclusive villa for sale in the area of Los Girasol, has a living room with woo…
$854,637
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в San Vicente del Raspeig в районе Avenida Ancha de Castelar, расп…
$265,822
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в San Vicente del Raspeig в районе - Sant Vicent del Raspeig - Sol…
$358,685
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в San Vicente del Raspeig в районе Alicante-San Vicente del Raspei…
$237,963
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Luxurious Three Bedroom Apartment in Alicante, Spain Welcome to your exquisite Mediterran…
$417,651
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в San Vicente del Raspeig в районе Centro, располагается на 1 этаж…
$257,116
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4 bedroom house in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся дом в San Vicente del Raspeig в районе Sol Y Luz. Общая площадь 180.00 м2, уч…
$522,357
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