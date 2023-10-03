Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
4644
la Marina Baixa
1585
Torrevieja
1473
Orihuela
1235
la Marina Alta
625
Pilar de la Horadada
561
l Alacanti
532
Alicante
363
84 properties total found
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Benidorm, Spain
Area 112 m²
Floor 13/17
New apartments for sale in the Finestrat area. Want to get a consultation? Find out more a…
€182,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€415,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€345,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€475,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€495,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€584,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€459,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€399,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 33/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,05M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€456,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€422,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€470,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€278,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€270,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€267,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€199,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€170,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€161,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 10/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€984,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 21/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€548,000

