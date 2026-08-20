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Residential properties for sale in el Camp de Turia, Spain

;
lEliana
8
Betera
9
la Pobla de Vallbona
4
Riba roja de Turia
4
30 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Pobla de Vallbona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Pobla de Vallbona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in La pobla de Vallbona. It's just 20 minu…
$549,909
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Villa 7 bedrooms in la Pobla de Vallbona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
la Pobla de Vallbona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Bright villa for sale is situated in a residential complex of Monte Colorado (La Pobla de Va…
$465,923
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4 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This luxurious villa was built in 2007 and fully renovated in 2022. It is sold fully furnish…
$985,513
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in lEliana, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lEliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
For sale 2-storey private house 320 m² on a plot of 830 m². On the ground floor there is a g…
$322,946
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House 10 bedrooms in Riba roja de Turia, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Riba roja de Turia, Spain
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
🏡 Exclusive property for sale in Ribarroja del Turia 🌿✨Discover this magnificent country hou…
$643,079
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Betera, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Betera, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Luxury villa in front of golf fields in the area of Bétera. Ground floor: opened kitchen wit…
$889,852
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 bedroom house in Naquera Naquera, Spain
5 bedroom house
Naquera Naquera, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Single-family housing project located in Naquera, urb. Monteamor. Situated in a protected ar…
$1,74M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Betera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Betera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Spacious and comfortable penthouse- duplex overlooking the golf course in one of the quietes…
$269,955
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4 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Betera в районе Mas Camarena. Общая площадь 148.20 м2, участок 186 м2, …
$655,848
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5 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
5 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
(RU) Продаётся вилла в Betera в районе Torre en Conill-Cumbres de San Antonio. Общая площадь…
$1,95M
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4 bedroom house in lEliana, Spain
4 bedroom house
lEliana, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Detached villa for sale in MontesolAlegría Real Estate presents for sale this magnificent vi…
$1,15M
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7 bedroom house in Riba roja de Turia, Spain
7 bedroom house
Riba roja de Turia, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Spacious villa with swimming pool, garden and modern life support systems in Riba-roja d'Túr…
$1,10M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Betera, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Betera, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Villa located in Mas Waitress, Betera-Valencia. consists of 700m2 distributed over 3 floors…
$469,922
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Villa 6 bedrooms in lEliana, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
lEliana, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 11
Area 780 m²
Luxurious chalet in Eliana of 780 m2, near to Valencia Airport and underground stop. Villa i…
$2,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Riba roja de Turia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Riba roja de Turia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
SALE OR RENT WITH RIGHT TO PURCHASE A detached villa in the urbanization Parque Montealcedo,…
$269,955
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Villa 4 bedrooms in la Pobla de Vallbona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Pobla de Vallbona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villa with modern desighn in the prestigious urbanization in the suburb of Valencia (Pobla d…
$309,949
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Riba roja de Turia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Riba roja de Turia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Villa in the exclusive urbanization in the outskirts of Valencia. Villa with private garden …
$367,939
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Pobla de Vallbona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Pobla de Vallbona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Beautiful Three-Story House located in La Pobla de Vallbona - Valencia 190m2 house is locat…
$205,966
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3 bedroom house in Lliria, Spain
3 bedroom house
Lliria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
House for sale in a residential area in the area of Lliria near the area of Sierra Calderóna…
$82,236
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3 bedroom townthouse in lEliana, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
lEliana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Housing development of single-family housings leaned, to release, in Eliana (Valencia).Las h…
$228,962
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3 bedroom townthouse in lEliana, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
lEliana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Housing development of single-family housings leaned to release, in Eliana (Valencia). Distr…
$228,962
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3 bedroom house in lEliana, Spain
3 bedroom house
lEliana, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся дом в L'Eliana в районе LA ELIANA PUEBLO. Общая площадь 135.00 м2, состоит из…
$428,333
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3 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
3 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
An independent detached house sells in Bétera with a plot of 600 m2. Está completely reforme…
$392,682
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Olocau, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Olocau, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
House 250 sq.m. located in Olocau in the protected area of ​​Serra Calderona on a plot of 12…
$169,972
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3 bedroom house in Olocau, Spain
3 bedroom house
Olocau, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Rustic style house in the unique Sierra Calderon Natural Park in Olokau, Valencia. Plot of …
$128,804
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Villa 4 bedrooms in lEliana, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lEliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
Villa in the exclusive urbanization. Year built: 2010. The best quality materials. New furni…
$1,04M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Casinos, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casinos, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Luxurious modern house in the city of Casinos, which is forty minutes from Valencia. This is…
$477,170
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7 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
7 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE represents this magnificent and authentic oasis in Bétera, next to welln…
$1,38M
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4 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A wonderful 180 m² house for sale, with a 450 m² plot. The property has 2 floors, 4 bedrooms…
$719,692
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Villa 4 bedrooms in lEliana, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lEliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE VERY NEAR THE PEOPLE AND ALL SERVICES. PLOT OF 1600 M2 WITH CONSOLIDATED GAR…
$539,910
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Property types in el Camp de Turia

houses

Properties features in el Camp de Turia, Spain

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