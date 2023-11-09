Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Camp de Turia

Residential properties for sale in el Camp de Turia, Spain

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with private pool in Casinos, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with private pool
Casinos, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Luxurious modern house in the city of Casinos, which is forty minutes from Valencia. This is…
€440,000
3 room house in Betera, Spain
3 room house
Betera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
An independent detached house sells in Bétera with a plot of 600 m2. Está completely reforme…
€360,000
Villa 6 room villa in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 11
Area 780 m²
Luxurious chalet in Eliana of 780 m2, near to Valencia Airport and underground stop. Villa i…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
Villa in the exclusive urbanization. Year built: 2010. The best quality materials. New furni…
€995,000

