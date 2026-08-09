Residential properties for sale in Safor, Spain

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Residential properties for sale in la Safor, Spain

;
Gandia
13
Oliva
9
49 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential Communi…
$220,904
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2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New apartment in Oliva Nova. The modern residential complex is located on the first line of …
$339,041
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3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
$381,137
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
New apartment with sea views in Keres, Costa Blanca NorthModern residential complex with pan…
$318,127
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential Communi…
$300,477
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1 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
New apartment with sea views in Keres, Costa Blanca NorthModern residential complex with pan…
$219,275
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/3
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
$295,808
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xeresa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential…
$319,035
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1 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential…
$215,784
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xeresa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential Communi…
$322,663
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential…
$293,512
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
New apartment with sea views in Keres, Costa Blanca NorthModern residential complex with pan…
$298,261
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$39,632
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS AND LARGE TERRACES!!! New construction residential with sea vie…
$290,198
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavernes de la Valldigna, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Tavernes de la Valldigna, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Exclusive beach front properties, all with magnificent terraces with spectacular views of th…
$197,451
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New construction for sale in Gandia, located 3km from the beach! You can visit a show apartm…
$232,159
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ador, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ador, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 425 m²
Luxurious villa for sale with views in Ador. Monte Corona urbanization. Three floors, 425 m2…
$469,922
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Villa 5 bedrooms in la Font den Carros, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Font den Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
$292,809
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
$178,939
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3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartaments with 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencia Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 …
$303,146
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2 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$34,678
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2 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$44,586
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3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS AND LARGE TERRACES!!! New construction residential with sea vie…
$347,077
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Font den Carros, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Font den Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
$108,448
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
$319,595
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 751 m²
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
$948,917
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3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS AND LARGE TERRACES!!! New construction residential with sea views…
$319,218
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
$92,180
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Benirredra, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Benirredra, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
$637,672
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
$422,946
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Property types in la Safor

apartments
houses

Properties features in la Safor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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