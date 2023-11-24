Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Almoradi

Residential properties for sale in Almoradi, Spain

apartments
30
houses
169
206 properties total found
3 room house in Almoradi, Spain
3 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
€775,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Almoradi, Spain
3 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
€610,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca These properties are located in one of…
€495,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 rooms in Almoradi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
€232,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 rooms in Almoradi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
€252,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
€195,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€229,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€274,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€219,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villas for Sale in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Our new villas will form a complex c…
€327,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
New build villas on La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
€610,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
About the project: a residential building is located in Daya Nueva, a beautiful town located…
€265,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with utility room in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with utility room
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in Algorfa, South Costa Blanca A new construction property that is distri…
€265,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
Leave a request
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€415,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of a chalet with 2 bedrooms located on t…
€251,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 3 Bedroom Detached Houses Next to Golf Course in Algorfa, Costa Blanca Algorfa is a…
€499,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
Brand New Apartments in a Golf Course in Algorfa Alicante The contemporary apartments are si…
€319,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Almoradi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Brand New Apartments in a Golf Course in Algorfa Alicante The contemporary apartments are si…
€243,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Brand New Apartments in a Golf Course in Algorfa Alicante The contemporary apartments are si…
€275,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in Castillo de Montemar, Costa Blanca Stylish villas are located i…
€489,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool and Garden in Few Steps Away From the Golf Course in Algor…
€729,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Duplex Properties with Practical Layouts in Algorfa, Costa Blanca State-of-the-art p…
€515,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Duplex Properties with Practical Layouts in Algorfa, Costa Blanca State-of-the-art p…
€350,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Apartments Close to the Golf Course in Algorfa New-build apartments are situated in…
€243,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean-Style Townhouses with Car Park in Algorfa The affordable k…
€195,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Bungalow-Style Detached Villas in Castillo de Montemar Modern bungalow-style detac…
€327,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Almoradi, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/6
3 Bedrooms Apartments in Almoradi Alicante The apartments are in Almoradi, a town close to t…
€256,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir