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Residential properties for sale in Almoradi, Spain

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apartments
9
houses
21
30 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Almoradi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Welcome to an attractive apartment in picturesque Almoradi! The property is located on the g…
$132,922
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2 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
We present to your attention a cozy house of 80 m2, fully renovated, furnished and ready for…
$306,298
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3 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
This impressive 191 m2 independent villa with three bedrooms in Lomas de La Julian is locate…
$676,168
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3 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Discover an exclusive villa in Alicante, in the Heredades area, which is part of the new con…
$461,181
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3 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Discover magnificent new-build apartments in the dynamic city of Almoradi, Alicante. This pr…
$241,571
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1 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
1 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a house of 670 m2 in the city of Algorfa. A plot of 5000 m2 where you can install…
$288,961
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Improve the quality of life in this impressive 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom penthouse, ideally l…
$183,779
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6 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
6 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
This independent four or six bedroom villa, oriented east and west, with stables and pasture…
$687,726
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6 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
6 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
This independent four- or six-bedroom villa, oriented east and west, is located on a beautif…
$687,726
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3 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
We present you this magnificent detached villa in the privileged area of Lomas de Juliana in…
$693,494
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Located in the quiet town of Heredades, this detached villa offers an ideal setting for thos…
$415,014
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Key ready premium villa with a private pool, parking space and yard located in a quite area …
$415,506
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New Build Villas for Sale in Las Heredades, Costa Blanca Modern Villas in a Peaceful and We…
$418,810
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
New Villas in Rohales NeighborhoodsA new project for the construction of 4 modern villas in …
$542,060
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New Build Villas for Sale in Las Heredades, Costa Blanca Modern Villas in a Peacefu…
$417,530
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3 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Discover an exclusive villa in Alicante, in the Heredades area, which is part of the new con…
$495,856
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
This impressive three-bedroom detached villa is located in a prestigious residential area, j…
$635,135
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3 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
We offer an apartment in Almoradi, with an area of 101 m2. It includes: 3 double bedrooms2 b…
$159,506
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3 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Spacious Villas for Sale with Private Pool in Almoradí Located in Almoradí, this property si…
$423,008
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Located in the tranquil locality of Heredades, this exclusive collection of four detached ho…
$506,227
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3 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
This impressive 191 m2 and three-bedroom stand-alone villa in Lomas de La Juliana is located…
$676,168
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Discover an exclusive villa in Alicante, Heredades, which is part of a new construction proj…
$507,415
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
New villas for sale in Las Eredades, Costa BlancaModern villas in a quiet area with convenie…
$418,133
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Discover magnificent new apartments in the dynamic city of Almoradi, Alicante. This project …
$250,818
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3 bedroom house in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
This incredible independent three-bedroom villa in Lomas de la Julian is located in a presti…
$635,135
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Apartments for sale in Almoradi, Costa Blanca These apartments consist of 3 bedrooms, 2 bath…
$228,014
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in El Saladar, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
El Saladar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Corner townhouse for sale, distributed over two floors in Almoradí, Alicante. On the ground …
$156,111
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3 bedroom townthouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA New Build semi-detached villas in F…
$380,050
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3 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
$131,302
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3 bedroom apartment in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD VILLAS NEAR ROJALES New Build project of 4 modern villas in Las Heredades, near R…
$463,156
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