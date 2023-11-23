Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Ribera Baixa

Residential properties for sale in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

Cullera
4
29 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Sueca, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Sueca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
€410,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in the old town at the foot of Castillo de Cullera. The house is built i…
€95,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
New construction townhouses for sale in Cullera. It is a set of 29 semi-detached single-fami…
€230,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 725 m²
Luxury Villa in first sea line in Cullera. Located in the best area of the city. Stunning vi…
€1,01M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment in housing development with swimming pool, close to the sea in Cullera, to sólo fo…
€249,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
There sells this spectacular Detached house of Luxury placed in the best urbanización of Cul…
€1,20M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Wide very luminous apartment located in 3 plant of a building of recent construcción in a ca…
€150,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€316,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€288,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€295,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€316,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Property in residential with pool, well located and comfortable, consists of 2 bedrooms and …
€115,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
A very good opportunity to invest in Cullera. Apartment is a 20 meters from the beach. Tha …
€99,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in first line of beach, in building in good condition with concierge service and E…
€140,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Townhouse on the 1st line of sandy beach, in the resort town of Cullera. Large terrace with …
€275,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious apartment on the first line of the sea in the resort town of Cullera. The house is …
€155,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Villa with pool, located in the Urbanization Buena Vista in the town of Cullera - Valencia. …
€340,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Cullera, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Luxury Villa art Nouveau in Cullera, in gated area of 15 000 m2. Panoramic sea views from al…
€610,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This property is stored centrally in quiet area. It is perfectly communicated. There are bar…
€225,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Spectacular semi-detached house in Cullera, is único after straight line of the beach is at …
€360,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with patio in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with patio
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
This magnificent villa is just 50 meters from Cullera beach, close to renowned restaurants a…
€250,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Llauri, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Llauri, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Located in San Sofi (in the llauri high places) in a calm place and with a few impressive co…
€320,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautiful apartment with 10 años of antigüedad I list to begin to live to 120 meters of the …
€160,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sauna in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sauna
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Townhouse for sale in Cullera 2007 year of construction. Each room overlooks the Mediterrane…
€254,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Sueca, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sueca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Chalet in the Swedish town of close to downtown and easy acceso.Se is 6 km from the beach of…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sauna in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sauna
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Villa style with magnificent sea views. In the exclusive urbanization of cap Blanc de Culler…
€200,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
REAL OPPORTUNITY DO ITS OFFER Town of 2 levels of a style placed rústico in urbanización of …
€250,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Completely renovated rustic style villa, is located in the Buenavista de Cullera urbanizatio…
€380,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
This peculiar semi-detached house sells in Racó of Cullera, its ubicación it is más that exc…
€260,000
Leave a request

Property types in la Ribera Baixa

houses

Properties features in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir