Residential properties for sale in la Ribera Baixa, Spain
Cullera
4
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Sueca, Spain
3
2
231 m²
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Cullera, Spain
3
1
150 m²
Townhouse for sale in the old town at the foot of Castillo de Cullera. The house is built i…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Cullera, Spain
3
2
252 m²
New construction townhouses for sale in Cullera. It is a set of 29 semi-detached single-fami…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
7
5
725 m²
Luxury Villa in first sea line in Cullera. Located in the best area of the city. Stunning vi…
€1,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
3
2
115 m²
Apartment in housing development with swimming pool, close to the sea in Cullera, to sólo fo…
€249,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Cullera, Spain
6
5
1 000 m²
There sells this spectacular Detached house of Luxury placed in the best urbanización of Cul…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Wide very luminous apartment located in 3 plant of a building of recent construcción in a ca…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
3
3
156 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€316,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
3
3
206 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€288,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
3
3
290 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
3
3
153 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€316,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
2
2
70 m²
Property in residential with pool, well located and comfortable, consists of 2 bedrooms and …
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
2
1
67 m²
A very good opportunity to invest in Cullera. Apartment is a 20 meters from the beach. Tha …
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
1
1
50 m²
Apartment in first line of beach, in building in good condition with concierge service and E…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
3
1
120 m²
Townhouse on the 1st line of sandy beach, in the resort town of Cullera. Large terrace with …
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
2
2
100 m²
Spacious apartment on the first line of the sea in the resort town of Cullera. The house is …
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Cullera, Spain
3
2
250 m²
Villa with pool, located in the Urbanization Buena Vista in the town of Cullera - Valencia. …
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Cullera, Spain
4
3
230 m²
Luxury Villa art Nouveau in Cullera, in gated area of 15 000 m2. Panoramic sea views from al…
€610,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
4
3
150 m²
This property is stored centrally in quiet area. It is perfectly communicated. There are bar…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
4
3
131 m²
Spectacular semi-detached house in Cullera, is único after straight line of the beach is at …
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with patio
Cullera, Spain
3
3
132 m²
This magnificent villa is just 50 meters from Cullera beach, close to renowned restaurants a…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Llauri, Spain
4
3
259 m²
Located in San Sofi (in the llauri high places) in a calm place and with a few impressive co…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
2
2
90 m²
Beautiful apartment with 10 años of antigüedad I list to begin to live to 120 meters of the …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sauna
Cullera, Spain
3
3
211 m²
Townhouse for sale in Cullera 2007 year of construction. Each room overlooks the Mediterrane…
€254,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Sueca, Spain
4
4
380 m²
Chalet in the Swedish town of close to downtown and easy acceso.Se is 6 km from the beach of…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sauna
Cullera, Spain
3
2
133 m²
Villa style with magnificent sea views. In the exclusive urbanization of cap Blanc de Culler…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
8
3
450 m²
REAL OPPORTUNITY DO ITS OFFER Town of 2 levels of a style placed rústico in urbanización of …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Cullera, Spain
6
3
300 m²
Completely renovated rustic style villa, is located in the Buenavista de Cullera urbanizatio…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
4
4
250 m²
This peculiar semi-detached house sells in Racó of Cullera, its ubicación it is más that exc…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
