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Residential properties for sale in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain

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houses
3
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в El Puig de Santa Maria в районе Puig. Общая площадь 244.30 м2, дом 2028…
$530,482
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
319/5000 For sale bright townhouse in El Puig (Valencia). It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$274,574
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Puig, Playa del Puig 140 m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, almost new, aa, cupboards, heating, garden…
$464,923
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Residential Penthouse with an elevator, communal pool, soccer courts, playground and landsca…
$232,461
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2 bedroom apartment in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Residential house with an elevator, communal pool, soccer courts, playground and landscape a…
$160,343
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