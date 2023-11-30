Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain

4 properties total found
3 room townhouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 room townhouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Puig, Playa del Puig 140 m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, almost new, aa, cupboards, heating, garden…
€465,000
3 room townhouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 room townhouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
319/5000 For sale bright townhouse in El Puig (Valencia). It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
€274,620
2 room apartment in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
2 room apartment
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Residential house with an elevator, communal pool, soccer courts, playground and landscape a…
€161,100
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Residential Penthouse with an elevator, communal pool, soccer courts, playground and landsca…
€232,500
