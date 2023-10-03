Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencian Community

Pool Residential properties for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Benissa
52
Teulada
45
Sant Joan d Alacant
33
Mutxamel
30
Safor
27
Xabia Javea
27
San Fulgencio
21
la Nucia
16
Show more
278 properties total found
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€494,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€664,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€534,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€514,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Novelda, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
The apartments consist of two two-story buildings with 24 parking spaces in the open air and…
€469,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 305 m²
We present to you the Eternal and Modern Villa with an area of 305 m ² with Unique and Styli…
€895,750
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
The merger of Nature and Architecture. This special design radiates beautiful architecture i…
€968,500
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 156 m²
Located in a privileged and quiet area.5 double bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Fully equipped sep…
€449,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
An exceptional apartment with an individual character in an unrivaled place on the beach of …
€450,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Completely renovated in a modern style using high quality materials. The house has 3 bedroom…
€350,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
Apartment in the best area of Playa de San Juan with sea views. Located in a beautiful locat…
€309,000
9 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
9 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 1 147 m²
The most exclusive villa in Alicante in the Cabo de las Huertas area. Near Playa De San Juan…
€3,30M
4 room house with swimming pool in Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Luxury villa located in a privileged location, just 350 meters from the beach. The house has…
€510,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Beautiful separate villa for sale in the countryside of Daya Vieja. The area of the plot is …
€759,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the urbanization, built in 2003, 700 meters fro…
€306,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
New villa in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. This Mediter…
€369,900
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Newly built villas in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. Loc…
€349,900
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
Golf villas on the first line with a private pool, terrace, solarium and private parking in …
€1,42M
3 room house with swimming pool in Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury houses with a private pool in San Juan from € 1.975.000 + VATThis is a unique residen…
€1,98M
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary residential complex in Alicante, where you will find a world o…
€480,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 223 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary residential complex in Alicante, where you will find a world o…
€605,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Incredible villas located in an exclusive urbanization in Sierra Cortina. This area stands o…
€810,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Welcome to this impressive new complex, consisting of apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
€339,500
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
Welcome to this amazing residential complex, offering a collection of beautifully designed 2…
€387,000

Property types in Valencian Community

apartments
houses

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir