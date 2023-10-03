UAE
Pool Residential properties for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Benissa
52
Teulada
45
Sant Joan d Alacant
33
Mutxamel
30
Safor
27
Xabia Javea
27
San Fulgencio
21
la Nucia
16
Gandia
14
Elda
10
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
8
Comarca de Valencia
7
Valencia
7
el Camp de Morvedre
6
la Plana Alta
6
la Ribera Baixa
6
Novelda
5
Cullera
4
el Camp de Turia
4
Alzira
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
278 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
2
80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
5
447 m²
2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
220 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€494,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
251 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€664,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
211 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€534,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2
189 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€514,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
3
196 m²
The apartments consist of two two-story buildings with 24 parking spaces in the open air and…
€469,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
305 m²
We present to you the Eternal and Modern Villa with an area of 305 m ² with Unique and Styli…
€895,750
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5
415 m²
The merger of Nature and Architecture. This special design radiates beautiful architecture i…
€968,500
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5
156 m²
Located in a privileged and quiet area.5 double bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Fully equipped sep…
€449,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2
70 m²
An exceptional apartment with an individual character in an unrivaled place on the beach of …
€450,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
90 m²
Completely renovated in a modern style using high quality materials. The house has 3 bedroom…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
107 m²
Apartment in the best area of Playa de San Juan with sea views. Located in a beautiful locat…
€309,000
Recommend
9 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
11
1 147 m²
The most exclusive villa in Alicante in the Cabo de las Huertas area. Near Playa De San Juan…
€3,30M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
4
185 m²
Luxury villa located in a privileged location, just 350 meters from the beach. The house has…
€510,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
230 m²
Beautiful separate villa for sale in the countryside of Daya Vieja. The area of the plot is …
€759,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
135 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the urbanization, built in 2003, 700 meters fro…
€306,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
101 m²
New villa in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. This Mediter…
€369,900
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
109 m²
Newly built villas in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. Loc…
€349,900
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
209 m²
Golf villas on the first line with a private pool, terrace, solarium and private parking in …
€1,42M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Alicante, Spain
3
270 m²
Luxury houses with a private pool in San Juan from € 1.975.000 + VATThis is a unique residen…
€1,98M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
187 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary residential complex in Alicante, where you will find a world o…
€480,000
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5
223 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary residential complex in Alicante, where you will find a world o…
€605,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
152 m²
Incredible villas located in an exclusive urbanization in Sierra Cortina. This area stands o…
€810,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
103 m²
Welcome to this impressive new complex, consisting of apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
€339,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
124 m²
Welcome to this amazing residential complex, offering a collection of beautifully designed 2…
€387,000
Recommend
