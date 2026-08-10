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Residential properties for sale in Betera, Spain

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houses
9
9 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A wonderful 180 m² house for sale, with a 450 m² plot. The property has 2 floors, 4 bedrooms…
$719,692
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4 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This luxurious villa was built in 2007 and fully renovated in 2022. It is sold fully furnish…
$985,513
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Betera, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Betera, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Villa located in Mas Waitress, Betera-Valencia. consists of 700m2 distributed over 3 floors…
$469,922
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Betera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Betera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Spacious and comfortable penthouse- duplex overlooking the golf course in one of the quietes…
$269,955
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7 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
7 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE represents this magnificent and authentic oasis in Bétera, next to welln…
$1,38M
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3 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
3 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
An independent detached house sells in Bétera with a plot of 600 m2. Está completely reforme…
$392,682
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Betera, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Betera, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Luxury villa in front of golf fields in the area of Bétera. Ground floor: opened kitchen wit…
$889,852
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5 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
5 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
(RU) Продаётся вилла в Betera в районе Torre en Conill-Cumbres de San Antonio. Общая площадь…
$1,95M
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4 bedroom house in Betera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Betera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Betera в районе Mas Camarena. Общая площадь 148.20 м2, участок 186 м2, …
$655,848
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