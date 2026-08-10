Residential properties for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

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Residential properties for sale in Villajoyosa, Spain

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apartments
673
houses
46
719 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Explore an exclusive property promotion where every day starts with sunshine and a sea breez…
$461,181
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260728091452A modern three-bedroom apartment on the third floor of NŌA Villajoyosa is…
$409,586
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260728093743Spacious Type A apartment is located on the fourth floor of the NŌA Villa…
$430,065
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Code 20260727175221The apartment of 75.24 m2 is located on the second floor of the NŌA Villa…
$390,082
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
Code 20260727173849Family apartment type A for sale on the first floor of the new complex NŌ…
$371,506
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in La Cala de Finestrat, on the Costa Blanca, …
$487,476
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260728162247Three-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor of the NŌA Villajoyosa comple…
$402,319
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
Code 20260728102749For sale type B apartment of 72.99 m2 on the first floor of NŌA Villajoyo…
$347,538
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260728161808Type B apartment of 72.99 m2 is located on the third floor of NŌA Villajo…
$383,161
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/5
Code 20260728160921Three-bedroom apartment 2B with two separate bedrooms is located on the s…
$364,915
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
In Alicante, in the picturesque town of La Villajoyosa / Vila Joyosa, an exclusive new resid…
$837,986
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
In Alicante, in the picturesque town of La Villajoyosa / Vila Hoyos, an exclusive new reside…
$543,246
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1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in the charming town of Villajoyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$409,363
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Discover a new residential complex in Villajoyos - a unique opportunity to live in an idylli…
$766,284
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury resort in Villajoyos - a paradise on the sea coastDiscover a unique residential compl…
$441,278
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Live on the Costa Blanca a step from the sea. Just 1 km from Cala de Finestrat beach is an …
$433,441
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1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Luxury resort in Villajoyos - a paradise on the sea coastDiscover a unique residential compl…
$457,708
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1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 6
We present a modern apartment of 58 m2 in a new closed complex from the developer in Villajo…
$287,805
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in La Cala de Finestrat on the Costa Blanca, j…
$446,155
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN THE CENTRE OF VILLAJOYOSA New Build development of apartmen…
$924,359
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Live by the Mediterranean in your new home in La Villajoyosa. Discover an exclusive project…
$387,207
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Live on the Costa Blanca a step from the sea. Just 1 km from the beach of Cala de Finestrat…
$403,389
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex where every day starts with sunlight and sea breez…
$673,856
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1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Njoy villajoyosa is an exclusive boutique project located on the seafront, opposite La Malla…
$503,416
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
In Alicante, in the picturesque town of La Villajoyosa / Vila Joyosa, an exclusive new build…
$583,700
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Alicante, in the picturesque town of La Villajoyosa / Vila Hoyosa, offers an exceptional rea…
$485,454
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1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Pre-booking period is open: take advantage of the opportunity to purchase the best units und…
$572,142
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
In Alicante, in the picturesque town of La Villajoyosa / Vila Joyosa, an exclusive new resid…
$414,947
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 102 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$445,281
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1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joiosa, this residential complex offers a selection …
$366,697
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