Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Marina Alta
Residential properties for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain
Calp
297
Denia
72
Benissa
55
Teulada
47
Xabia Javea
29
Gata de Gorgos
3
613 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Calp, Spain
2
2
60 m²
Apartments in La Manzanera, Calpe, Costa Blanca 38 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms located …
€272,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Calp, Spain
3
2
73 m²
Apartments in La Manzanera, Calpe, Costa Blanca 38 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms located …
€323,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
2
88 m²
Apartments in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca New built apartments, with a modern architecture,…
€434,000
Recommend
2 room house with furniture, with terrace, with open terrace
Calp, Spain
2
2
85 m²
Beautiful town house in emblematic area of Calpe, renovated with love and pampered by its ow…
€185,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Calp, Spain
3
2
90 m²
This stunning beachfront apartment offers you the opportunity to enjoy coastal living at its…
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
Calp, Spain
6
3
261 m²
This is a unique opportunity to acquire a versatile property consisting of two independent h…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
5
5
677 m²
3/3
Prime Property with Panoramic Sea Views in Benissa Alicante This property in Benissa Alicant…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
6
5
677 m²
3/3
Exquisite Spacious Property with an Elevator and Pool in Javea Alicante The property for sal…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
4
450 m²
2/2
Detached House with Spacious 4 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms in Alicante Moraira The detached hou…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Xabia Javea, Spain
4
3
472 m²
3
Detached House with Private Pool Close to Beach in Alicante Javea The detached house is loca…
€1,10M
Recommend
Apartment
Calp, Spain
64 m²
Located in the heart of Calpe, just a short walk from the main beach, Arenal, this apartment…
€170,400
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
60 m²
9
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
9
€390,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Xabia Javea, Spain
7
7
321 m²
2/2
Key-Ready Villa with Privilege Views Over the Sea on a 712 sqm Plot in Javea This villa is l…
€3,50M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
5
4
170 m²
1
€650,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
2
2
67 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€285,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
770 m²
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
461 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
189 m²
€510,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
1
1
54 m²
€165,900
Recommend
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
1
1
69 m²
€158,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
5
4
217 m²
2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
4
3
246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Recommend
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
100 m²
€398,000
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
89 m²
€434,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
els Poblets, Spain
2
2
70 m²
Townhouses for sale in Els Poblets, Denia, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of …
€199,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
2
2
82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€285,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
1
45 m²
Elegance and unique A unique project in contemporary architectural style with a strong Medi…
€134,117
Recommend
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
4
568 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN MORAIRA This stunning modern HighTech Luxury Villa is situated in…
€3,30M
Recommend
