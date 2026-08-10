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Residential properties for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

;
Calp
954
Javea
257
Denia
209
2 190 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifac, salt marshes and A…
$1,12M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments overlooking Peñon de Ifah, salt lakes and Arena…
$676,168
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$3,00M
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2 bedroom apartment in el Verger, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Located in Alicante, El Verger, this new development project is an innovative residential co…
$381,428
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Torre Infinum III is a building with 34 exclusive apartments, located overlooking the Peñon …
$525,908
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4 bedroom house in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bedroom house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Discover a residence that reinvents contemporary Mediterranean luxury, where architecture, d…
$3,01M
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3 bedroom house in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 588 m²
Discover a residence that redefines modern Mediterranean luxury, where architecture, design …
$2,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Torre Infinum III is a building of 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifach, sal…
$681,947
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of the Peñon de Ifach, the salt mars…
$699,285
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Discover an exclusive new-build residential complex in El Verger, consisting of 26 townhouse…
$310,922
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifach, salt lakes and Ar…
$572,142
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Located in Alicante, in the El Verger area, this new construction project is an innovative r…
$583,700
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Luxury apartments in Alicante, Calpe, represent the essence of elegance and comfort, with im…
$772,565
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3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Imagine waking up every day under a light sea breeze and enjoying the tranquility of life ju…
$576,765
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Villa 3 bedrooms in els Poblets, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
els Poblets, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
$553,375
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3 bedroom house in Benissa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with sea views in Benissa near La Fustera beach. The house has an area of ​​313…
$1,73M
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2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
$395,527
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2 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach rock in Calpe, a popular tou…
$517,817
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
$873,750
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 13
Luxurious Beachside Flats in Calpe, Alicante Calpe, nestled on the coast of Alicante provinc…
$789,458
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Luxury beachfront apartments and villas in Mascarat, Calpe: Mediterranean living redefined …
$2,69M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
$606,175
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 489 m²
Comfortable and modern villa with private pool, 5 bedrooms, located on a completely flat plo…
$1,72M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
The Mediterranean is becoming an integral part of your new home. The property stands out for…
$1,52M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Azure Icons by TM is situated on the beachfront of La Fossa in Calpe, with two pedestrian en…
$1,26M
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8 bedroom House in Calp, Spain
8 bedroom House
Calp, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
We present a spacious, comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe - a popular tourist destina…
$853,291
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Luxury apartments in Alicante, Calpe embody true elegance and comfort, offering spectacular …
$1,18M
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3 bedroom house in Benissa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 545 m²
In the charming area of Benissa, these exclusive properties offer a unique combination of lu…
$2,02M
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Fully renovated apartment in modern style on the ground floor with an elevator in the city a…
$429,829
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2 bedroom apartment in el Verger, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
In El Verger you will find a real paradise. The complex presents apartments with 1, 2 and 3 …
$357,155
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Property types in la Marina Alta

apartments
houses

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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