Residential properties for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Apartments in La Manzanera, Calpe, Costa Blanca 38 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms located …
€272,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments in La Manzanera, Calpe, Costa Blanca 38 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms located …
€323,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca New built apartments, with a modern architecture,…
€434,000
2 room house with furniture, with terrace, with open terrace in Calp, Spain
2 room house with furniture, with terrace, with open terrace
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Beautiful town house in emblematic area of Calpe, renovated with love and pampered by its ow…
€185,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This stunning beachfront apartment offers you the opportunity to enjoy coastal living at its…
€220,000
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in Calp, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
This is a unique opportunity to acquire a versatile property consisting of two independent h…
€420,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 677 m²
Floor 3/3
Prime Property with Panoramic Sea Views in Benissa Alicante This property in Benissa Alicant…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 677 m²
Floor 3/3
Exquisite Spacious Property with an Elevator and Pool in Javea Alicante The property for sal…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached House with Spacious 4 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms in Alicante Moraira The detached hou…
€1,75M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 472 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached House with Private Pool Close to Beach in Alicante Javea The detached house is loca…
€1,10M
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 64 m²
Located in the heart of Calpe, just a short walk from the main beach, Arenal, this apartment…
€170,400
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 9
€250,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
€390,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/2
Key-Ready Villa with Privilege Views Over the Sea on a 712 sqm Plot in Javea This villa is l…
€3,50M
3 room house with by the sea in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
€650,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€285,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
€2,79M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 461 m²
€1,40M
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Denia, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
Area 189 m²
€510,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€165,900
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€158,900
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 100 m²
€398,000
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
€434,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes in els Poblets, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
els Poblets, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Townhouses for sale in Els Poblets, Denia, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of …
€199,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€285,000
1 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
1 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Elegance and unique A unique project in contemporary architectural style with a strong Medi…
€134,117
4 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 568 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN MORAIRA This stunning modern HighTech Luxury Villa is situated in…
€3,30M

