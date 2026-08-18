Residential properties for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

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Residential properties for sale in Javea, Spain

;
apartments
170
houses
89
259 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Ibiza Style New Build Villa with Luxury Features in Javea Exclusive Mediterranean D…
$2,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
This renovated villa in Javea offers 150 m2 of living space on a plot of 1000 m2. The house …
$715,980
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Fully renovated apartment in modern style on the ground floor with an elevator in the city a…
$429,829
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Discover a new home a few minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of a trip…
$482,564
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Discover your new home just minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of a tr…
$591,791
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4 bedroom house in Javea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Javea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 796 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Javea is located just 2.6 km from the beach Living area: 796 m2. Plot area: …
$1,88M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Modern new villa by the sea in JaveaExclusive Mediterranean Life in JaveaDiscover this stunn…
$1,68M
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged part of Javea, between the Med…
$542,090
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex located in one of the most sought-after and presti…
$904,776
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Your new home a few minutes from the beach consists of 4 phases, the first two are already u…
$649,484
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and panoramic views in a very quiet residential area.This pro…
$796,169
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6 bedroom house in Javea, Spain
6 bedroom house
Javea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 639 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a luxurious Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea is a quiet resort town on t…
$2,56M
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Experience the Mediterranean lifestyle in your new home in Javea. On sale is an exclusive r…
$641,492
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Discover an exclusive new building located in one of the most desirable and popular areas of…
$971,662
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged area of Javea, between the Med…
$507,415
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Boutique New Build Apartments in Jávea Near the Beach and Town Center Exclusive Liv…
$406,379
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 468 m²
Modern new villa with luxurious amenities in JaveaModern Mediterranean Life on the Costa Bla…
$2,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 677 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Granadella in Javea, this luxury villa is a real landmark…
$5,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
The villa in Javea, ready for renovation, is located in a strategically advantageous area su…
$721,707
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
New luxury villa in Javea (Jávea/Xàbia) – Portixol areaModern style • Panoramic sea view • P…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged area of Javea, between the Med…
$514,350
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Ibiza Style New Build Villa with Luxury Features in JaveaExclusive Mediterranean Design Near…
$2,37M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Discover a new home a few minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of the tr…
$1,00M
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Boutique new buildings in Javea, near the beach and the city centerExclusive Life on the Nor…
$573,125
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Make your Mediterranean dream come true at Azure: beach, design and exclusivity near Arenal …
$417,259
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in one of the most privileged areas of Javea, …
$560,583
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Spaces in Jávea Located in Jávea within a well-estab…
$558,082
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Ibiza Style Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views in Las Laderas, Javea Exclusive Contemporary …
$2,64M
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Located in a preferred area, your future seaside apartments offer a carefully distributed se…
$431,707
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in one of the most privileged areas of Java, w…
$398,766
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