Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Xabia Javea
Residential properties for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain
apartments
8
houses
17
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
6
5
677 m²
3/3
Exquisite Spacious Property with an Elevator and Pool in Javea Alicante The property for sal…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Xabia Javea, Spain
4
3
472 m²
3
Detached House with Private Pool Close to Beach in Alicante Javea The detached house is loca…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Xabia Javea, Spain
7
7
321 m²
2/2
Key-Ready Villa with Privilege Views Over the Sea on a 712 sqm Plot in Javea This villa is l…
€3,50M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
5
4
170 m²
1
€650,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
3
88 m²
APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN A RESIDENTIAL AREA WITH ALL THE SERVICES IN JVEA XBIA New residentia…
€261,779
Recommend
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
3
200 m²
Villa La Cala in Javea Less than 1 kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea is this impressive …
€747,204
Recommend
2 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2
76 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL IN JAVEA 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH THE PORT AND THE CENTER New residential a…
€288,575
Recommend
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
3
97 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL IN JAVEA 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH THE PORT AND THE CENTER New residential a…
€407,097
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3
372 m²
€1,67M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3
94 m²
€261,779
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
6
6
734 m²
3/3
Spacious Detached Villa in a Sought-After Area in Javea Alicante The villa is in the sought-…
€3,49M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
6
5
700 m²
3/3
Sea View Detached Villa with Private Pool Close to Beach in Javea Alicante This villa is loc…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with Fitted Wardrobes
Xabia Javea, Spain
4
5
420 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Jávea, Costa Blanca The main house revolves around the spacious kit…
€1,48M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
4
3
1 190 m²
2
Introducing the luxury seafront villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the Costa Bla…
€4,85M
Recommend
6 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
7
5
639 m²
2
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
€2,25M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
7
4
400 m²
2
We offer a villa with a breathtaking view of the sea surrounded by a beautiful garden with f…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with storage room
Xabia Javea, Spain
4
3
1 012 m²
Excellent villa for sale, with panoramic views and very close to all services. It has a plot…
€449,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Xabia Javea, Spain
5
6
335 m²
Luxury new Villa in Javea with an area of 335 m2. Located in the Pinomar valley with sea and…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
3
2
80 m²
Apartments near the beach in Jávea, Costa Blanca The residential consists of 58 homes with 2…
€342,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
2
2
59 m²
Apartments near the beach in Jávea, Costa Blanca The residential consists of 58 homes with 2…
€262,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
5
4
500 m²
2
Luxurious villa with fantastic sea views located on a hill in the elite area of Javea and ha…
€3,99M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
4
2
213 m²
2
New spacious villa in the elite area of Javea - one of the most beautiful places on the coas…
€685,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
4
2
185 m²
1
€685,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea, with private pool
Xabia Javea, Spain
5
4
796 m²
2
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Xabia Javea, Spain
5
5
400 m²
Exclusive offer! Villa in Spain in a modern style with panoramic views of the valley in Jave…
€999,800
Recommend
Search using the map
