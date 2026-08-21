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Residential properties for sale in Altea, Spain

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apartments
51
houses
194
245 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
For sale a modern villa with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Altea and Benidorm. L…
$7,58M
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1 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
1 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
It's not just an apartment in Altea La Vella. Located in the tranquil Paradiso residential c…
$288 353
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
These apartments in the popular residential complex of Altea la Nova are located just 1 km f…
$399 028
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
A perfect blend of privacy, natural surroundings, and modern comfort, this elegant Mediterra…
$882 171
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA Beautiful New build detached villa located in the prestig…
$2,43M
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3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
We present you a unique property in the coveted area of Altea: an exclusive new building con…
$1,02M
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TekceTekce
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique Opportunity – Bungalow €325,000 – the cheapest property in Altea Hills, Alicante! …
$377 202
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea, this elegant villa combines modern architecture, sea…
$3,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Altea villa with a wonderful view. It is divided into two floors. Located on the main flo…
$979 410
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Blanc Altea Homes private modern villas for sale with seaviews in Altea (North Costa Blanca,…
$1,27M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea, this elegant villa combines modern architecture, sea…
$3,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Superior villa with private pool, garden, large terraces and amazing panoramic sea views in …
$1,91M
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3 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
Impressive Villa Sa Roqueta with modern design and stunning sea views. Living in this first-…
$1,91M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 494 m²
In the picturesque city of Altea on the northern Costa Blanca, an impressive villa is presen…
$2,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Contemporary Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca North &#…
$3,84M
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
This first line apartment offers spectacular views of the sea and the city of Altea.The livi…
$349 716
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 630 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious areas of Altea, this impressive villa offers the perf…
$2,34M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 4
Exceptional 4 Bedroom Villa with Distinctive Architecture and Premium Attributes in Altea Al…
$2,43M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Immerse yourself in luxury in this impressive villa strategically located next to the golf c…
$3,24M
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5 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing a luxury villa with stunning sea and mountain views in Altea. Popular with the r…
$2,50M
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4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
An exclusive penthouse in Altea with spectacular panoramic views of the Gulf of Altea and th…
$981 310
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Impressive Villa Noruega with modern design and stunning sea views. Living in this first-cla…
$3,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
LUXURY NEW BUILD VILLA IN ALTEA New Build Luxury Villa located in Altea, the most pict…
$1,62M
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a spacious apartment in a gated urbanization in the city of Mascarat. The apartme…
$346 753
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7 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
7 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Magnificent villa with stunning sea and mountain views in Altea. Popular with the rich and f…
$4,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 374 m²
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
$2,22M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 3
An exclusive new villa located in Altea Hills, an elite residential area known for its impre…
$1,80M
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Discover luxury and sustainability at Viva Altea Beach, an exclusive real estate project loc…
$551 377
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
A stunning luxury villa located in the beautiful town of Altea, on the Costa Blanca, close t…
$1,90M
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3 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The pic…
$913 115
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