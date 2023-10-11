Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Altea, Spain

apartments
27
houses
79
106 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
€799,000
2 room apartment in Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 240 m²
Modern penthouse with sea views and within walking distance from the beach The penthouse lo…
€349,943
5 room apartment in Altea, Spain
5 room apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 512 m²
This luxury villa is a corner of paradise on earth where luxury and nature merge to create …
€5,48M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Altea, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 579 m²
€1,72M
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Altea, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 254 m²
On Sierra de Altea with impressive sea views we come across this minimalist style brand new…
€2,12M
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Altea, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 352 m²
Altea Hills is a luxury urbanization located in one of the most beautiful cities on the Cos…
€1,67M
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Altea, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 413 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Altea Hills with incredible sea views The total area of the villa …
€1,79M
3 room apartment in Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment in the center of Altea, close to all services, a quiet and family area, close to s…
€265,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Altea, Spain
5 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 417 m²
Luxury villa with sea views in Sierra de AlteaFull of light with large interior spaces uniq…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca  New construction housing project, lo…
€1,90M
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa combining classical architecture with technology and comfort. Located in the famous el…
€2,45M
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the magnificent three-level bungalow of 258 sq.m., located in a prestigious urba…
€985,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a chic villa of 340 sq.m., located on an area of 1800 sq.m., located in the city …
€650,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Altea, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Introducing an impressive sea view apartment in Altea, Mascarat.Apartments with an area of 8…
€395,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa in the prestigious Altea Hills area.The villa, designed in a mode…
€895,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
Villa project in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca Modern home with innovative features, state-of-th…
€2,25M
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa from the developer in Altea. The house is located on a plot of 12…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 351 m²
Villa combining classic architecture with technology and comfort. Located in a famous urbani…
€2,45M
4 room apartment with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Introducing chic apartments in Altea on the first line of the sea. Apartment with an area of…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
DescriptionLuxurious apartment in a gated residential condominium with panoramic sea views, …
€975,000
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The villa is located…
€650,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Comfortable apartments with sea views located in Althea Hills, an elite residential area kno…
€350,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with furniture, with storage room, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with furniture, with storage room, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Referencia: 58. Modern house built in 2000 near the sea, near the center. The house has 4 b…
€525,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Super offer! Luxury villa in Calpe with panoramic views of the sea, mountains and the city. …
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 267 m²
Blanca Altea is a bright residential complex with large interior spaces, unique architecture…
€1,14M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
€1,15M
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
€2,20M
4 room house in Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
A residential complex filled with light, with large internal spaces, unique architecture and…
€892,500
