UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Elx Elche
Residential properties for sale in Elx Elche, Spain
apartments
54
houses
35
Clear all
114 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
2
2
108 m²
Large 2 bedroom townhouse with roof solarium and sea views in Arenales del Sol . 2 bedroom t…
€184,900
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
6
4
290 m²
2
€612,680
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
5
4
305 m²
3
€895,750
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
6
5
415 m²
3
€988,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
117 m²
1/6
Modern apartments from the developer in Elche.Exclusive apartments with an area of 117 sq.…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
1
1
1 bedroom apartment by the beach in Arenales del Sol . 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment facin…
€99,900
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Elx Elche, Spain
2
2
106 m²
2 beds apartment overlooking the beach in Arenales del Sol. Luxury apartments with 2 or 3 be…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Elx Elche, Spain
2
2
117 m²
2 bedroom penthouse near the beach of Arenales del Sol . 2 bedroom penthouses 500 meters fro…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace
Elx Elche, Spain
2
2
117 m²
2 bedroom apartments near the beach in Arenales del Sol . 2-bedroom apartments 500 meters fr…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace
Elx Elche, Spain
2
2
119 m²
2 bedroom ground floor apartments near the beach in Arenales del Sol . 2-bedroom apartments…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
4
3
180 m²
4 bedroom country house in Crevillente with 7.000 sq.m. plot. Finca to renovate in Crevillen…
€699,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Elx Elche, Spain
4
3
167 m²
3
3-Bedroom Detached Houses with Luxury Design in La Marina Elche The houses have 220 sqm of l…
€535,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
5
3
191 m²
2/2
€1,42M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
176 m²
2
€372,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
117 m²
1/3
€335,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
4
3
244 m²
2
€605,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
3
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2
117 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Elx Elche, Spain
5
2
134 m²
5/7
2, 3 & 4 Bedroom Apartments in Elche - Elx City Center New apartments located in Elx - Elche…
€392,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Elx Elche, Spain
4
2
126 m²
Great Designed Houses for Sale Close to Nature and the Beach in Alicante The houses are loca…
€632,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
336 m²
4/6
Stylish Compact Apartments in a New Project with Pool in Elche, Alicante The luxurious apart…
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
330 m²
1/6
Stylish Compact Apartments in a New Project with Pool in Elche, Alicante The luxurious apart…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
173 m²
3/6
Stylish Compact Apartments in a New Project with Pool in Elche, Alicante The luxurious apart…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
110 m²
6/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
110 m²
2/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
117 m²
1/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with garden, with chicken_furniture
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
252 m²
Discover this impressive estate of 2,000 meters, just 3.5 km from the beautiful beaches of S…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
2
2
61 m²
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
306 m²
Great villa for sale in Rebolledo, 2,000 m2 plot, built area of 306 m 2, spacious living roo…
€415,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Inmobiliaria Casamayor
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
2
2
61 m²
Design residential complex located in the Arenales del Sol ( Alicante ), 350 meters from one…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL