  Realting.com
  Spain
  Residential
  Elx Elche

Residential properties for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

apartments
54
houses
35
114 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Large 2 bedroom townhouse with roof solarium and sea views in Arenales del Sol . 2 bedroom t…
€184,900
5 room house with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€612,680
4 room house with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
€895,750
5 room house with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
€988,500
2 room apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/6
Modern apartments from the developer in Elche.Exclusive apartments with an area of ​​117 sq.…
€280,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 bedroom apartment by the beach in Arenales del Sol . 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment facin…
€99,900
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2 beds apartment overlooking the beach in Arenales del Sol. Luxury apartments with 2 or 3 be…
€270,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Elx Elche, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
2 bedroom penthouse near the beach of Arenales del Sol . 2 bedroom penthouses 500 meters fro…
€375,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
2 bedroom apartments near the beach in Arenales del Sol . 2-bedroom apartments 500 meters fr…
€280,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
2 bedroom ground floor apartments near the beach in Arenales del Sol . 2-bedroom apartments…
€350,000
4 room house with furniture, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
4 bedroom country house in Crevillente with 7.000 sq.m. plot. Finca to renovate in Crevillen…
€699,990
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 3
3-Bedroom Detached Houses with Luxury Design in La Marina Elche The houses have 220 sqm of l…
€535,000
4 room house in Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
€1,42M
2 room house in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
€372,000
2 room apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/3
€335,000
3 room house in Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
€605,000
3 room apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Price on request
2 room apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Elx Elche, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/7
2, 3 & 4 Bedroom Apartments in Elche - Elx City Center New apartments located in Elx - Elche…
€392,000
Villa 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Great Designed Houses for Sale Close to Nature and the Beach in Alicante The houses are loca…
€632,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Elx Elche, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Floor 4/6
Stylish Compact Apartments in a New Project with Pool in Elche, Alicante The luxurious apart…
€355,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/6
Stylish Compact Apartments in a New Project with Pool in Elche, Alicante The luxurious apart…
€350,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/6
Stylish Compact Apartments in a New Project with Pool in Elche, Alicante The luxurious apart…
€280,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€375,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€280,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€350,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with garden, with chicken_furniture in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with garden, with chicken_furniture
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Discover this impressive estate of 2,000 meters, just 3.5 km from the beautiful beaches of S…
€450,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
€280,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Elx Elche, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 306 m²
Great villa for sale in Rebolledo, 2,000 m2 plot, built area of 306 m 2, spacious living roo…
€415,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in Elx Elche, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Design residential complex located in the Arenales del Sol ( Alicante ), 350 meters from one…
€375,000
