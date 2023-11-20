Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Alboraia Alboraya

Residential properties for sale in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain

3 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Flat in excellent condition next to the sea.  3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, kitchen, dining ro…
€360,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 room apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment on the beach in Valencia, Port Saplaya district. The area of 115m2, 3 bedrooms (on…
€230,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 room apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment in urbanization on first sea line, just about 4 km from Valencia, in the region of…
€220,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir