Residential properties for sale in l Horta Nord, Spain

3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Flat in excellent condition next to the sea.  3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, kitchen, dining ro…
€360,000
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 554 m²
The town is placed in urbanización of the monasteries just on having entered and close to th…
€970,000
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Cosy villa in a prestigious residential complex Los Monasterios, near the suburbs of Valenci…
€530,000
per month
3 room townhouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 room townhouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Puig, Playa del Puig 140 m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, almost new, aa, cupboards, heating, garden…
€465,000
per month
3 room apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 room apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment on the beach in Valencia, Port Saplaya district. The area of 115m2, 3 bedrooms (on…
€230,000
per month
3 room apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 room apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment in urbanization on first sea line, just about 4 km from Valencia, in the region of…
€220,000
per month
3 room townhouse with sauna in Godella, Spain
3 room townhouse with sauna
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This townhouse is located in one of the best luxury developments in the centre of Campolivar…
€485,000
per month
3 room townhouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 room townhouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
319/5000 For sale bright townhouse in El Puig (Valencia). It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
€274,620
per month
2 room apartment in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
2 room apartment
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Residential house with an elevator, communal pool, soccer courts, playground and landscape a…
€161,100
per month
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Residential Penthouse with an elevator, communal pool, soccer courts, playground and landsca…
€232,500
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms with sauna in Pucol, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with sauna
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
luxury villa in an exclusive design, located in a residential area Monasteries, known for it…
€1,70M
per month
